Less than two weeks after picking up a commitment from Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff, the Aggies struck paydirt again Monday morning when Richmond Foster's Reuben Fatheree announced his commitment to the Aggies. The 4-star and member of the Rivals 250 joins Wykoff and longtime commit Trey Zuhn as offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 class.

Fatheree is huge at 6-foot-8, and his offer list was every bit as large. He has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas, just to name a few of the more prominent ones.

Fatheree has been an Aggie target for a long time and was one of the first 2021 players offered by A&M. He is the tenth player to join the class, and the sixth from the state of Texas. He is also the sixth 4-star in the class.