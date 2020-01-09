Final 2019 Redshirt Monitor
Now that it's all said and done, this should be pretty cut and dry. No more maybes; they did or they didn't.
Redshirts burned
RB Isaiah Spiller played in every game, rushed for 946 yards and 10 TDs and was a freshman All-SEC selection.
OL Kenyon Green started every game and was also freshman All-SEC.
TE Jalen Wydermyer played in every game, caught 32 passes for 447 yards and a team-high 6 TDs and was not only freshman All-SEC, but second team All-SEC.
S Demani Richardson started 12 out of 13 games, had 71 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. He was also freshman All-SEC.
S Erick Young played in 7 games and picked off a pass against UTSA. He played largely on special teams.
WR Ainias Smith played in 12 games, caught 22 passes for 247 yards and 3 TD, rushed 7 times for 57 yards and became A&M's primary punt returner, averaging 11.9 yards per return.
DE/DT Demarvin Leal played in every game, had 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks.
LB Andre White played in 11 games, had 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2 sacks.
LB Chris Russell had 1 tackle in 11 games, playing mostly on special teams.
CB Elijah Blades played in 7 games, had 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 3 passes broken up.
S Brian Williams played in 10 games, making one start and making one tackle.
Redshirted
QB Zach Calzada was 12-24 for 133 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT in 3 games.
TE Baylor Cupp was injured in the preseason and missed the year.
WR Dylan Wright played in 3 games.
WR Kam Brown caught 2 passes for 19 yards in 3 games.
OL Blake Trainor did not play.
DE RJ Orebo did not play.
WR Kenyon Jackson did not play.
WR Chase Lane played in 2 games, returning 1 kickoff for 24 yards.
DT Adarious Jones had one tackle in 3 games.
DT Derrick Hunter played in 3 games.
LB Tarian Lee was injured in the preseason and did not play.
LB Ke'Shun Brown did not play.
PK Caden Davis did not play.
P Nik Constantinou played in 1 game and had 1 punt for 57 yards.
OL Layden Robinson played in 2 games.
WR/KR Roshauud Paul played in 4 games, decided to redshirt and is transferring.
S Derek Tucker played in 4 games and decided to redshirt.
S Brian Johnson played in 4 games and decided to redshirt.