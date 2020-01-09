News More News
Final 2019 Redshirt Monitor

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Now that it's all said and done, this should be pretty cut and dry. No more maybes; they did or they didn't.

Isaiah Spiller and Kenyon Green played in every game this season.
Redshirts burned

RB Isaiah Spiller played in every game, rushed for 946 yards and 10 TDs and was a freshman All-SEC selection.

OL Kenyon Green started every game and was also freshman All-SEC.

TE Jalen Wydermyer played in every game, caught 32 passes for 447 yards and a team-high 6 TDs and was not only freshman All-SEC, but second team All-SEC.

S Demani Richardson started 12 out of 13 games, had 71 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. He was also freshman All-SEC.

S Erick Young played in 7 games and picked off a pass against UTSA. He played largely on special teams.

WR Ainias Smith played in 12 games, caught 22 passes for 247 yards and 3 TD, rushed 7 times for 57 yards and became A&M's primary punt returner, averaging 11.9 yards per return.

DE/DT Demarvin Leal played in every game, had 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks.

LB Andre White played in 11 games, had 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2 sacks.

LB Chris Russell had 1 tackle in 11 games, playing mostly on special teams.

CB Elijah Blades played in 7 games, had 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 3 passes broken up.

S Brian Williams played in 10 games, making one start and making one tackle.



Redshirted

QB Zach Calzada was 12-24 for 133 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT in 3 games.

TE Baylor Cupp was injured in the preseason and missed the year.

WR Dylan Wright played in 3 games.

WR Kam Brown caught 2 passes for 19 yards in 3 games.

OL Blake Trainor did not play.

DE RJ Orebo did not play.

WR Kenyon Jackson did not play.

WR Chase Lane played in 2 games, returning 1 kickoff for 24 yards.

DT Adarious Jones had one tackle in 3 games.

DT Derrick Hunter played in 3 games.

LB Tarian Lee was injured in the preseason and did not play.

LB Ke'Shun Brown did not play.

PK Caden Davis did not play.

P Nik Constantinou played in 1 game and had 1 punt for 57 yards.

OL Layden Robinson played in 2 games.

WR/KR Roshauud Paul played in 4 games, decided to redshirt and is transferring.

S Derek Tucker played in 4 games and decided to redshirt.

S Brian Johnson played in 4 games and decided to redshirt.


