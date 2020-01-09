RB Isaiah Spiller played in every game, rushed for 946 yards and 10 TDs and was a freshman All-SEC selection.

OL Kenyon Green started every game and was also freshman All-SEC.

TE Jalen Wydermyer played in every game, caught 32 passes for 447 yards and a team-high 6 TDs and was not only freshman All-SEC, but second team All-SEC.

S Demani Richardson started 12 out of 13 games, had 71 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. He was also freshman All-SEC.

S Erick Young played in 7 games and picked off a pass against UTSA. He played largely on special teams.

WR Ainias Smith played in 12 games, caught 22 passes for 247 yards and 3 TD, rushed 7 times for 57 yards and became A&M's primary punt returner, averaging 11.9 yards per return.

DE/DT Demarvin Leal played in every game, had 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks.

LB Andre White played in 11 games, had 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2 sacks.

LB Chris Russell had 1 tackle in 11 games, playing mostly on special teams.

CB Elijah Blades played in 7 games, had 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 3 passes broken up.

S Brian Williams played in 10 games, making one start and making one tackle.







