1) DE DeMarvin Leal, Converse Judson (signed with Texas A&M): As outstanding as Kenyon Green has been for two years, Leal's play in 2018 was phenomenal. He was a man amongst boys playing against the nation's elite in the Army All-American Game, added a fifth star and ended up in the to 10 nationally. He's good enough that he'll be fighting for snaps in a loaded defensive end rotation as a true freshman.

2) OL Kenyon Green, Humble Atascocita (signed with Texas A&M): Green topped this list last time and had a strong senior year topped off with a very good showing at the Under Armour All-American Game. He's as good an offensive line prospect as there is in the nation, and will be looking to break into the starting lineup this fall.

3) WR Garrett Wilson, Austin Lake Travis (signed with Ohio State): We like WIlson more than the national guys do, but he's got the speed, the smarts and the footwork to dominate. He's the most polished wideout in the state and could be catching passes from Josh Fields this fall.

4) CB Erick Young, Fort Bend Bush (signed with Texas A&M): The best corner in the state by a pretty wide margin, Young has SEC size and a physical game but can also turn and run. He could be in a fight to start come this fall.

5) WR Theo Wease, Allen (signed with Oklahoma): One of a ridiculous three 5-star wideouts to sign with OU, Wease has had a fan club here for quite some time. He's big, very physical and has plenty of speed. He should be working with Jalen Hurts as soon as he gets to Norman.

6) LB Marcel Brooks, Flower Mound Marcus (signed with LSU): Banks has a complete game on the field. He's fast, he's instinctive and he hits. He's got some growing up to do, and that may be the only knock on him. LSU has some openings in the two-deep, and he may get on the field this season if he keeps his eyes on the prize.

7) S Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne (signed with Texas A&M): Williams took a hit in the national rankings this time around, but it would suffice to say we disagree (which happens). He may be the nation's best safety in pass coverage and has great instincts. He'll be looking to beat out Keldrick Carper and Derrick Tucker to start this year.

8) WR Dylan Wright, West Mesquite (signed with Texas A&M): Of the state's receivers, nobody stated their case more strongly for a bump than Wright did in 2018. He's a huge target that can run, and he gives the Aggies another big body on the outside.

9) S Lewis Cine, Liberty Hill Trinity Christian (signed with Georgia): This guy can go get it. He's fast, smart and hits. He needs to put on a little weight, but he's already in Athens and in the UGA program, so be aware of him this fall.

10) TE Baylor Cupp, Brock (signed with Texas A&M): You shouldn't be as big as Cupp is and still be as athletic as he is. He's already bigger than All-American Jace Sternberger and could be the physical freak of this class regardless of position.