Final AggieYell 100 for 2019 released
The list
You can see the full AY 100 here.
The Top 10 (comments from AY Publisher Mark Passwaters)
1) DE DeMarvin Leal, Converse Judson (signed with Texas A&M): As outstanding as Kenyon Green has been for two years, Leal's play in 2018 was phenomenal. He was a man amongst boys playing against the nation's elite in the Army All-American Game, added a fifth star and ended up in the to 10 nationally. He's good enough that he'll be fighting for snaps in a loaded defensive end rotation as a true freshman.
2) OL Kenyon Green, Humble Atascocita (signed with Texas A&M): Green topped this list last time and had a strong senior year topped off with a very good showing at the Under Armour All-American Game. He's as good an offensive line prospect as there is in the nation, and will be looking to break into the starting lineup this fall.
3) WR Garrett Wilson, Austin Lake Travis (signed with Ohio State): We like WIlson more than the national guys do, but he's got the speed, the smarts and the footwork to dominate. He's the most polished wideout in the state and could be catching passes from Josh Fields this fall.
4) CB Erick Young, Fort Bend Bush (signed with Texas A&M): The best corner in the state by a pretty wide margin, Young has SEC size and a physical game but can also turn and run. He could be in a fight to start come this fall.
5) WR Theo Wease, Allen (signed with Oklahoma): One of a ridiculous three 5-star wideouts to sign with OU, Wease has had a fan club here for quite some time. He's big, very physical and has plenty of speed. He should be working with Jalen Hurts as soon as he gets to Norman.
6) LB Marcel Brooks, Flower Mound Marcus (signed with LSU): Banks has a complete game on the field. He's fast, he's instinctive and he hits. He's got some growing up to do, and that may be the only knock on him. LSU has some openings in the two-deep, and he may get on the field this season if he keeps his eyes on the prize.
7) S Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne (signed with Texas A&M): Williams took a hit in the national rankings this time around, but it would suffice to say we disagree (which happens). He may be the nation's best safety in pass coverage and has great instincts. He'll be looking to beat out Keldrick Carper and Derrick Tucker to start this year.
8) WR Dylan Wright, West Mesquite (signed with Texas A&M): Of the state's receivers, nobody stated their case more strongly for a bump than Wright did in 2018. He's a huge target that can run, and he gives the Aggies another big body on the outside.
9) S Lewis Cine, Liberty Hill Trinity Christian (signed with Georgia): This guy can go get it. He's fast, smart and hits. He needs to put on a little weight, but he's already in Athens and in the UGA program, so be aware of him this fall.
10) TE Baylor Cupp, Brock (signed with Texas A&M): You shouldn't be as big as Cupp is and still be as athletic as he is. He's already bigger than All-American Jace Sternberger and could be the physical freak of this class regardless of position.
Big Risers (Comments from Mark Passwaters)
DeMarvin Leal (from 19 to 1): This wasn’t just a big mover, but a pretty easy decision to make. Leal had an excellent senior season and dominated the Army All-American game. When you’re the All-Star of All-Stars, you tend to shoot up the charts. And he definitely did, deservedly so.
Baylor Cupp (52 to 10): When we put this list together initially, Cupp was a bit of an unknown commodity. Then his recruitment exploded and we saw him at the 7-on-7 tournament. It would suffice to say we had him much too low, and that’s changed.
S Tyler Owens (NR to 16): Owens wasn’t even on the list in April, but he had an excellent senior year and jumped bigtime. We don’t like him as much as the national guys do — we still think Brian Williams, Lewis Cine and Demani Richardson are superior safeties — but he’s a very good player.
Garrett Wilson (17 to 3): Wilson is an absolute beast with pretty good size, but great speed and a physical element to his game. If there’s one player I wish A&M had taken a better shot at in-state, it’s probably him.
Dylan Wright (30 to 8): When we put the first list together, Wright was a bit of a “wait and see” prospect. We waited. And saw. And he’s outstanding.
CB Marcus Banks (44 to 13): Banks was a guy I liked before just on his measurables — tall and fast. Then he had a great season and eliminated any doubts, pushing him way up the rankings.
OL Javonne Shepherd (48 to 17): He loves the spotlight, got in trouble with his team and has shown some maturity issues. He’s also shown he can crush opponents. Since we’re measuring guys on talent and production, he deserves the boost.
DE Braedon Mowry (37 to 20): Mowry was overshadowed by the other big name defensive ends around Katy, but the fact of the matter is that he was the most productive in 2018. He’s the one getting All-American mentions, and he forced his way up the list.
DE David Ugwoegbu (39 to 19): Once it was decided that Ugwoegbu was a defensive end (maybe a linebacker in college) and not a tight end, it was easier to evaluate him. Evaluation: he’s real good. You can debate whether he or Mowry deserves to be higher, but he’s got plenty of athleticism and should be dangerous at the next level.
Big Fallers (comments from Passwaters and AY Recruiting Analyst Fletcher Whiteley)
QB Grant Gunnell (8 to 59): Gunnell entered 2018 as a borderline 5-star and was invited to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge -- where he was clearly outclassed. He lacked arm strength and was indecisive. It was a poor showing. He may have carved up the private school ranks, but his massive drop down to a 3-star shows he was probably overrated to start with. (MP)
CB Bobby Wolfe (32 to 57): After getting a lot of hype in the 7 on 7 circuit, Wolfe had a below average season in which he had to miss a few games because of a coach’s decision. Even at wide receiver, Wolfe never put up big stats on offense. He also dropped from a 4-star to a 3-star in the Rivals rankings, so we're not alone in our view. (FW)
WR Areji Henderson (4 to 30): Henderson went from a top six player in the nation to outside the Rivals100. His stats in 2018 were half of what he did his previous season. He needs a couple of years in the weight room too. (FW)
DE Marcus Stripling (11 to 22): Lot to like about Stripling after his junior season in which many thought he would be the top defensive end in Texas. His senior season was pretty much identical to his junior season though. The talent is there, but a player like him should not plateau. (FW)
WR Jalen Curry (7 to 40): Curry had nearly zero production his senior year as Chase Lane became the top receiver in the Pius X offense. Still a lot to like and maybe he can put it all together with Kevin Sumlin, but he did not match up well with the state's best this year. (FW)
RB Titus Swen (24 to OUT): I don’t know what to say other than somebody really loved him coming in to 2018 and had him ranked pretty high in the Rivals rankings. His senior stats were pretty rough and he's now a 2-star. Ouch. (FW)