Number one overall seed Johnny Manziel had little trouble in his first round matchup against #16 seed Edd Hargett, getting nearly 98% of the more than 550 votes cast. Manziel will be pitted against 9th-seed John Roper, who beat 8-seed Jeff Fuller 59.5% to 40.5%. Fuller won the majority of votes cast on Twitter, but Roper's 70-30 margin among AY members pushed him to a comfortable win.

Second-seeded Bucky Richardson prevailed over running back and 15 seed Ja'mar Toombs, winning 80% of the vote. Richardson will face 6 seed Jake Matthews, who topped 11 seed Aaron Wallace. Matthews won with 57.6% of the vote, riding largely on a big win on Twitter.

Number three seed Dave Elmendorf was behind for several hours in his matchup with 14 seed Damontre Moore, but ended up pulling away in the end. Elmendorf squeaked out a 52.8% to 47.2% win on Twitter, but dominated on AY, winning 78.8% to 21.3%. Overall, Elmendorf took the win with a combined 61.6% of the vote. His next opponent: seventh seed Jacob Green, who cruised to a win over 10 seed Rod Bernstine with 67.6% of the vote.

Warrick Holdman, the four seed in the 12th Man Region, will face five seed Lester Hayes in the next round. Holdman took 86% of the vote against Marshall Robnett, while Hayes racked up more than 90% in his matchup with Robert Jackson.