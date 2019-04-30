During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club April 30, Fisher was asked if he had been consulted by A&M's administration as they look for a replacement for Scott Woodward, who left to take the same position at LSU two weeks ago. Former football coach R.C. Slocum is serving as the interim AD, but is not considered to be a viable candidate for the full-time position.

"Yes, very much so," he replied. "There's guys out there in the business that we know about, guys with good reputations, guys that have the same goals and envision things in the same direction. There have been open lines of communication both ways."

While not mentioning any names or giving any indications of the possibility of so much as a short list being assembled for the job, Fisher made it clear that he's looking to see A&M hire someone with which he not only gets along with, but is on the same page.

“People have no idea the amount of time you spend with your athletic director and you have the same goals and visions,” he said. “You see things in the same way — how you get there, the way you get here, why you get there and the direction you go. Because in this business, like you say, how quick do you want us to win? Which is right now.

“We live in a now world. If you take a year or two to figure each other out, sometimes both your careers are gone.”

Fisher said he's confident A&M will find a replacement for Woodward that is more than just capable.

"A&M is as profitable an athletic department as there is in the country, and it's very enticing for a lot of people, in my opinion. I'm sure we'll get the right guy," he said.