Fisher discusses Kent State matchup

"We've got a great opponent in Kent State," Fisher said. "Kent State was marvelous last year, what they did."

What the Golden Flashes did was lead the nation in total offense per game (606.5 YPG) and scoring offense (49.8 PPG). With quarterback Dustin Crum (83-113, 1,181 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT) back along with most of the starters from that 3-1 team, Fisher is aware that Kent State has the potential to be high-scoring again.

"They're very dynamic on offense and (Crum) is a very, very good player," he said. "I mean, you could see he makes very, very good decisions, accurate with the ball and (is) a really athletic guy. You think of a pocket guy that throws that well, then all of a sudden it breaks down and runs and you say, 'Well ,you can't get him on the ground.' He's making plays he's running yards. He's just a really good player."

Fisher noted that Crum has plenty of targets to throw to, which will pose a challenge for the Aggie secondary.

"They get a really good group of guys, got some transfers and got a guy from Syracuse (Nykeim Johnson) who is really good who had a couple of 80-yard touchdowns a year ago and led the ACC and punt returns," he said. "25, (Ja'Shaun) Poke, is excellent. He can catch it, he can run, change of direction ... He knows how to get open, knows how to play."

Fisher said the Kent State offense isn't one-dimensional. With a solid offensive line, they can also run the ball effectively.

"The tailback (Marquez Cooper) not a giant guy, but man, he's quick, he's athletic and he's strong," he said. "Some of the best tailbacks I've ever been around ... some the best ones we had Florida stable guys are actually shorter than I was -- (5-foot-7, 5-foot-8) guys that can change direction but were very powerful guys. He's the same way."

Another thing Kent State did in 2020 that was not magnificent was give up points at will. They gave up 70 in their lone loss to Buffalo and 113th in the nation in scoring defense. Fisher discounted those numbers, noting the Golden Flashes had been active in the transfer portal in an effort to improve their defense.

"You're reading (about) camp, their defense been outstanding and really been dominating the camp, and the offense has all those guys back," he said. "They've had 12 transfers that came in in the offseason. In today's world you know you can get quick you can get really good quick, get good in certain places, get depth and everything else."

Fisher rattled off the names of several defenders who had caught his attention before saying Kent State's defensive scheme as a whole would be a challenge for the Aggies.

"They do a good job and it's constant movement, constant blitzes," he said. "There's edge pressures and interior pressures mixed coverage; a very, very tough team to go against in schematically in what they do in the personnel."