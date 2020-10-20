AggieYell - Fisher hopes 'work week' will push Aggies forward

Even though his team sits at 3-1 and No. 7 in the AP poll, Fisher seemed like a man who was less than thrilled during his Monday press conference. When asked what one thing he was looking to improve during the next two weeks of practiced before playing Arkansas (2-2) Oct. 31, he replied shortly, "the team."

““There ain’t no ‘bye week’. It’s a work week ... We’re nowhere close to the kind of team we need to be,” Fisher said. “We’re a work in progress. We have to continue to grow, to learn how to play in situations, play smarter at times, play more physical at times, play with more skill at times.”

While he was complimentary of the defense's performance during the Aggies' 28-14 win over Mississippi State, Fisher said he didn't think any part of the offensive unit had a good game against the Bulldogs. Instead, he found their effort to be average -- "I don't think they played poorly" -- but average moving forward would not be good enough.

“We’re molding it there but we’re still leaving too much on the field,” Fisher said. “We’ve won some games, but we still haven’t played close to our capabilities. Hopefully, we’ll compete in games and not look at the scoreboard, worry about results, and we’ll play. That’s the nature I want to depend on, if we’re going to be relentless in how we compete, how we play, what we do, and no matter what happens in the previous play, we’ll play the next one and stay in the game and make critical plays and learn to play critical moments better. That’s what we have to do.”

The Aggies bashed Mississippi State -- which came in giving up less than 76 yards a game on the ground -- for 186 yards rushing. That came a week after the Aggies ran for 205 yards against Florida. While A&M's offensive linemen have expressed hope that means they will run the ball even more, Fisher said he's still hoping his team can be balanced and take advantage of opportunities when they're given to them.

"We're learning to run it when you have to. The rest of time is when the numbers say and what the matchups are, so we have to be balanced," he said. "We're getting better at that. But still, I go back and watch the film and there's still a lot of yards we're leaving on the field."

While Fisher continues to look closely at film, he expressed a hope that his team would avoid looking at anything but. Citing positive coverage of the team after its 41-38 win over Florida and subsequent vault up the rankings -- as well as the constant presence of social media -- Fisher took a page out of the book of his old boss, Alabama's Nick Saban in decrying potential outside influences as a negative.

"It's all garbage. it's all poison," he said. "Right now we need to worry about next week and how we get better this week, and then get ready for Arkansas and play and don't worry about the scoreboard. Win your space. You can't worry about what y'all say, I don't mean any disrespect to any of y'all, y'all are going to write your story and say what you're going to say. We have to play. We're in a results-based world in what we do and how we prepare to play, and you can't believe the poison that's out there, good, bad or indifferent."

Fisher said that the next two weeks of preparation could be critical as a number of young players who have yet to hit the field get closer to being ready.

"Some of these guys I think are getting ready to play. We can really emphasize some situations we put them in this week," he said. "I think it's extremely important that we get better this week and our young guys really develop."







