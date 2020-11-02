 AggieYell - Fisher Reviews Arkansas Win & Previews South Carolina
Fisher Reviews Arkansas Win & Previews South Carolina

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals
Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher looks back at the Aggies win at home over Arkansas and looks ahead to their on the road game at South Carolina.

