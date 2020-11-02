AggieYell - Fisher Reviews Arkansas Win & Previews South Carolina

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher looks back at the Aggies win at home over Arkansas and looks ahead to their on the road game at South Carolina.

With Texas A&M off to a hot start to the 2020 season and the Aggies working to parlay their top-10 ranking into a spot in the College Football Playoff, there's never been a better time to join AggieYell.com! To make things better, you can do so for only a dollar a month -- $12 for an entire year!





If you're new to AY and the Rivals Network, click here.

If you're a returning member, whether on the free board or a former premium member, click here.

Remember, the promo code is GigEm12.