Fisher tries to shoot down LSU speculation

Fisher was wooed by LSU twice during his tenure at Florida State but never left. When he was hired at A&M, the athletic director was Scott Woodward, who is now holds the same title in Baton Rouge. The questions about whether he would have an interest in the LSU job were inevitable, and Fisher strongly attempted to put any rumors to rest.

"I love it here. This is the job I want," he said. "I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place."

He went on to say that there had been no efforts by LSU to woo him away from A&M, even though he talks frequently to Woodward "as friends".

"There’s nothing going on there. There’s nothing happening there," he said.

Fisher has words of praise for the university's administration and athletic director Ross Bjork, calling him "outstanding". He also said he was pleased with the progress the program was making.

"We’re building something — we’re recruiting great players and I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract," he said.

Fisher was complimentary of LSU and Baton Rouge, calling it a "wonderful place", but said strongly he had no interest in leaving College Station.

"My family has roots here, I got ranches here, I hunt here, I love everything about this place," he said. "This place has embraced me and my family, including our foundation. I love everything about the people here, the administration here and the people who run this organization. And I love it here."

After a couple of questions, Fisher came back to the LSU issue one more time in an effort to slam the door.

"I'm at A&M,'" he said, "And that's the end of it."