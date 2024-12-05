Five signees who could contribute early

Texas A&M signed 24 players Wednesday, assembling the ninth-ranked class in the nation. Here are five players from that group who could come in and contribute quickly.

Kiotti Armstrong could see the field very quickly.

1. TE Kiotti Armstrong

A&M's tight end room isn't bare, but it certainly has some question marks going into 2025. The team loses Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun, Jaden Platt intends to transfer and Donovan Green's status remains a question mark as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in 2023. That leaves Theo Ohrstrom as your only player at the position who contributed this past season. Enter Armstrong, who has shown freakish athleticism for his size and can be a real threat in the passing game. If he gets the offense quickly, he could be on the field fast. There are few players around with his combination of size and natural ability.

2. WR Jerome Myles

The only reasons Myles isn't number one on the list is are that he's not going to be in at the mid-term and he is rehabbing from an injury that cut his senior season short. But a guy who is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, ran the 100-meter dash in 10.36 seconds and is joining a team starved for big play talent at receiver isn't going to sit long. Even if A&M totally revamps its receiver room through the transfer portal, it's hard to imagine Myles won't play as soon as he's physically ready.

3. DT DJ Sanders

The Aggies are, as it stands now, painfully thin at defensive tackle going into next year. They've got Albert Regis, DJ Hicks and Dealyn Evans, and that's about it. Enter Sanders, who will walk in the door at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and a track record of destroying opponents. If he'd played at a bigger school than Bellville, he probably would have gotten a lot more attention, but he's unquestionable force with freakish quickness and speed for his size. Getting him an extra six months in A&M's strength and conditioning program could be a major difference-maker.

4. CB Adonyss Currie

You could go with any of the three corners here, but Currie is the tallest and probably the most refined of the group. He's 6-foot-2, can turn and run with basically any receiver and joins a group that currently only has two trustworthy corners (Will Lee and Dezz Ricks). Unless the Aggies go big in the portal at the position again, at least one of Currie, Jamal Beal-Goines and Cobey Sellers will be on the field next year.

5. LB Noah Mikhail