Five-Star Hollywood Demas - Aggie From the Start
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period is highlighted by five-star Demond Demas.
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180-pounds
Chose A&M over: Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma
Awards/Recognition: U.S. Army All-American, Five-Star, The Opening Finals, Polynesian Bowl; sophomore Texas class 4A long jump champion; 2018 AP Class 4A first-team all state pick; 2017 offensive MVP; 2016 offensive newcomer of the year
Stats: In 2018 Demas had 50 receptions, for 1574 yards and 23 touchdowns
2020 projection: Demas is hungry to be on the gridiron again after sitting out his senior season due to UIL rules...if the Aggies played tomorrow, Demas would be first-team...a starter.
Film Study:
Demas is a high-powered, aggressive athlete. His vertical is outstanding, and has five-star hands and speed. No matter where he is on the field he is one of the most exciting playmakers in the country. Demas dominates 50-50 balls and is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.