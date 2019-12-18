2020 projection: Demas is hungry to be on the gridiron again after sitting out his senior season due to UIL rules...if the Aggies played tomorrow, Demas would be first-team...a starter.

Demas is a high-powered, aggressive athlete. His vertical is outstanding, and has five-star hands and speed. No matter where he is on the field he is one of the most exciting playmakers in the country. Demas dominates 50-50 balls and is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.