Texas A&M's 2019 season hasn't gone quite as expected, but there have been a number of positives that have emerged out of nowhere. Newcomers like Isaiah Spiller, Kenyon Green, Jalen Wydermyer, Demani Richardson and DeMarvin Leal were expected to be contributors this year – these five players weren't, but are now.

TE Ryan Renick has made an impact the past three games.

5. Ryan Renick

The tight end has one catch for 19 yards, but his contribution goes way beyond what you see on the stat sheet. Since he took over as the second tight end, the Aggie running game has improved. He’s a part of the reason why.

Tyree Wilson is developing into a potent pass rusher.

4. Tyree Wilson

The redshirt freshman defensive end entered the season buried on the depth chart, but injuries to Max Wright and Micheal Clemons and the ineffectiveness of Jeremiah Martin got him on the field. He hasn’t played a great deal, but has seen more snaps the last three weeks. All he’s done is produce: he has 1.5 sacks in his 12 tackles and has applied consistent pressure.

Devin Morris has made big plays in limited opportunities.

3. Devin Morris

The redshirt sophomore was an afterthought coming into the season and didn’t get much a chance to do anything until Charles Oliver got hurt three games ago. Since then, he’s split time at nickel with Clifford Chattman and has racked up 6 tackles, but a lot of big plays: a key tackle for loss against Ole Miss and a sack and interception against Mississippi State. He’s been a solid pass defender and good blitzed, so there’s no reason to think he’ll stop getting playing time now.



Aaron Hansford has provided much needed linebacker depth.

2. Aaron Hansford

After a brutal leg injury and a position switch, nobody knew what Hansford could provide. As it turns out, he’s provided quality depth at linebacker. Hansford has essentially become A&M’s third linebacker and consistent presence in the pass rush package, tallying 9 tackles, a pass breakup and a sack. His playing time has also increased over the past month.



Ainias Smith has proven to be dangerous in his freshman season.

1. Ainias Smith