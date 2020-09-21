AggieYell - Florida looks to bite back at the SEC East

Redshirt senior QB Kyle Trask (237-354, 2,941 yards, 25 TD, 7 INT in 12 games in 2019); Junior TE Kyle Pitts (54 catches, 649 yards, 5 TD in 13 games); Senior WR Trevon Grimes (33 catches, 491 yards, 3 TD in 13 games, 11 starts); Redshirt senior LT Stone Forsythe (started all 13 games in 2019); Redshirt senior center Brett Hegie (12 starts at both left and right tackle); Redshirt senior right tackle Jean Delance (12 starts in 2019); Redshirt senior defensive end Jeremiah Moon (31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks in 9 games); Redshirt junior LB Ventrell Miller (55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks in 12 games); Senior FS Shawn Davis (51 tackles, 3 INT); Senior SS Donovan Stiner (30 tackles, 4 INT); Redshirt junior CB Marco Wilson (36 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 INT); Sophomore CB Kaiir Elam (11 tackles, 4 passes broken up, 3 INT in 13 games, 5 starts)

The Gators moved back into the top tier of programs last year under Dan Mullen, and this looks like another Mullen kind of team: very big, very experienced and really tough on defense.

But there's one problem: the running game. It was atrocious last year and may not be much better this season. But Kyle Trask threw for 300 yards a game, so that made up for a lot of problems. Trask won't have the same crew in 2020, though; most of his top wideouts, including second-rounder Van Jefferson are gone. He does, however, have a bunch of speedsters to throw to as well as first team All-SEC tight end Kyle Pitts. The offensive line is absolutely massive, with former tackle Brett Heggie taking over at center. Adding former Mullen player Stewart Reece from Mississippi State to play guard won't hurt either.

Florida strangled opponents' running games last year, giving up just over 100 yards a game. They lost some starters up front, but replaced them with guys who have plenty of experience and filled up the depth chart in their own right. They're powerful up the middle, with Slaton, Burney and Davis capable of making big plays at any time. Their weaknesses may be at corner, with CJ Henderson gone. Kaiir Elam got plenty of playing time last year, but teams may test him out early to see what he brings as a full-time starter.

The Gators look solid and deep on paper, but they'll have to develop a running game. If they don't, good defenses like Georgia, A&M and LSU may come after Trask if they're one-dimensional.