Florida depth chart

QB: #15, Anthony Richardson; So.; 6-3, 232 #11, Jalen Kitna; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 208 RB: #2, Montrell Johnson Jr.; So.; 5-11, 208 #7, Trevor Etienne; Fr.; 5-9, 217 WR: #3, Xzavier Henderson; So.; 6-3, 195 #8, Daejon Reynods; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 204 WR: #4, Justin Shorter; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 223 #0, Ja’Quavion Fraziars; So.; 6-3, 212 OR #12, Caleb Douglas; Fr.; 6-3, 191 WR: #1, Ricky Pearsall; Jr.; 6-1, 200 #14, Trent Whittemore; RS-So.; 6-3, 206 TE: #18, Dante Zanders; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 262 #87, Jonathan Odom; So.; 6-5, 237

LT: #76, Richards Gouraige; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 308 #75, Kamryn Waites; RS-Fr.; 6-8, 373 LG: #77, Ethan White; Jr.; 6-3, 331 #67, Richie Leonard IV; So.; 6-1, 318 C: #65, Kingsley Eguakun; RS-So.; 6-3, 301 #66, Jake Slaughter; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 292 RG: O’Cyrus Torrence; Jr.; 6-4, 347 #67, Richie Leonard IV; So.; 6-1, 318 RT: #70, Michael Tarquin; RS-So.; 6-5, 320 OR #58, Austin Barber; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 312

Texas A&M projected depth chart

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 #32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195 #33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175

CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180

Injury update

Texas A&M: CB Myles Jones (leg) is out. The status of nickel Antonio Johnson (leg), DE Tunmise Adeleye, LB Tarian Lee, DT Isaiah Raikes and DE LT Overton is uncertain. CB Denver Harris and DE Anthony Lucas are suspended indefinitely. Florida: TE Keon Zipperer (knee) is out. WR Justin Shorter (upper body injury) is questionable.

Florida statistical leaders

Rushing: Johnson, 70 carries, 449 yards (6.4 YPC), 7 TD Richardson, 67 carries, 414 yards (6.2 YPC), 4 TD Etienne, 64 carries, 387 yards (6 YPC), 4 TD Passing: Richardson, 114-207 (55.1%), 1,638 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT Receiving: Shorter, 21 catches, 471 yards (22.4 YPC), 2 TD Henderson, 32 catches, 362 yards (11.3 YPC), 2 TD Pearsall, 19 catches, 341 yards (18 YPC), 2 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Gilbert and Russell, 52 Johnson, 48 Tackles for loss: Russell, 5.5 Cooper and Diggs, 5 Sacks: Diggs, 3 Russell, 2.5 Stewart, 1.5 Interceptions: Gilbert, 2 Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3 Richardson, 2 Fumble recoveries: Anderson, 2 Six players with 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: Florida's offense vs. A&M's defense Category Florida Texas A&M Total offense/yards allowed 422.2 YPG (46th nationally, 7th SEC) 375.9 YPG (66th, 6th) Scoring offense/defense 30 PPG (63rd, 8th) 21 PPG (21st, 4th) Rushing yards/yards allowed 198.5 YPG (24th, 6th) 205.6 YPG (120th, 13th) Passing yards/yards allowed 223.8 YPG (84th, 11th) 170.1 YPG (7th, 1st) Third down conversion percentage/defense 39.6% (66th, 10th) 39% (72nd, 9th) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 76.7% (101st, 13th) 65.5% (5th, 2nd) Sacks allowed/sacks 8 (14th, 3rd) 13 (97th, 9th) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 3.75 per game (10th, 3rd) 5.9 per game (67th, 5th) Time of possession 27:09 (119th, 12th) 28:35 (95th, 10th) Turnovers/forced 10 (35th, 4th) 11 (76th, 8th) Turnover +/- +6 (20th, 2nd) Even (67th, 7th)

What Florida wants to do

Unless they're absolutely insane, they want to run the football as much as humanly possible. The Aggies were putrid against the run a week ago, are banged up on the defensive line and Anthony Richardson hasn't thrown the ball well at all (and the A&M secondary is really good). The Gators, like Ole Miss, run the ball very well. Three players, including Richardson, average more than 6 yards a carry. And, like Ole Miss, they like to go quickly. Again, like Ole Miss, they like to try their deep shots off of play action. Their offensive line is not only massive, but doesn't give up many sacks -- at least in part due to Richardson's elusiveness. If Florida were a pass-heavy offense as they were in the past, they'd really have to change their script. They're not, so they don't have to. They're likely going to run as much as possible and see if A&M can stop them. And, if the Aggies can, well...they've got issues. Zipperer, their starting tight end, is out. Shorter, by far their best receiver, is hobbled and may not play. And Richardson, for all his talent, is still very inaccurate throwing the football.

How A&M may counter