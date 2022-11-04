Florida's offense vs. A&M's defense
Florida depth chart
QB: #15, Anthony Richardson; So.; 6-3, 232
#11, Jalen Kitna; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 208
RB: #2, Montrell Johnson Jr.; So.; 5-11, 208
#7, Trevor Etienne; Fr.; 5-9, 217
WR: #3, Xzavier Henderson; So.; 6-3, 195
#8, Daejon Reynods; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 204
WR: #4, Justin Shorter; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 223
#0, Ja’Quavion Fraziars; So.; 6-3, 212 OR #12, Caleb Douglas; Fr.; 6-3, 191
WR: #1, Ricky Pearsall; Jr.; 6-1, 200
#14, Trent Whittemore; RS-So.; 6-3, 206
TE: #18, Dante Zanders; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 262
#87, Jonathan Odom; So.; 6-5, 237
LT: #76, Richards Gouraige; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 308
#75, Kamryn Waites; RS-Fr.; 6-8, 373
LG: #77, Ethan White; Jr.; 6-3, 331
#67, Richie Leonard IV; So.; 6-1, 318
C: #65, Kingsley Eguakun; RS-So.; 6-3, 301
#66, Jake Slaughter; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 292
RG: O’Cyrus Torrence; Jr.; 6-4, 347
#67, Richie Leonard IV; So.; 6-1, 318
RT: #70, Michael Tarquin; RS-So.; 6-5, 320 OR #58, Austin Barber; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 312
Texas A&M projected depth chart
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285
#6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230
DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325
#5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300
DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325
#34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235
#32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195
#33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185
#3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180
Injury update
Texas A&M: CB Myles Jones (leg) is out. The status of nickel Antonio Johnson (leg), DE Tunmise Adeleye, LB Tarian Lee, DT Isaiah Raikes and DE LT Overton is uncertain. CB Denver Harris and DE Anthony Lucas are suspended indefinitely.
Florida: TE Keon Zipperer (knee) is out. WR Justin Shorter (upper body injury) is questionable.
Florida statistical leaders
Rushing: Johnson, 70 carries, 449 yards (6.4 YPC), 7 TD
Richardson, 67 carries, 414 yards (6.2 YPC), 4 TD
Etienne, 64 carries, 387 yards (6 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Richardson, 114-207 (55.1%), 1,638 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT
Receiving: Shorter, 21 catches, 471 yards (22.4 YPC), 2 TD
Henderson, 32 catches, 362 yards (11.3 YPC), 2 TD
Pearsall, 19 catches, 341 yards (18 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Gilbert and Russell, 52
Johnson, 48
Tackles for loss: Russell, 5.5
Cooper and Diggs, 5
Sacks: Diggs, 3
Russell, 2.5
Stewart, 1.5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 2
Forced fumbles: Diggs, 3
Richardson, 2
Fumble recoveries: Anderson, 2
Six players with 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
422.2 YPG (46th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
375.9 YPG (66th, 6th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
30 PPG (63rd, 8th)
|
21 PPG (21st, 4th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
198.5 YPG (24th, 6th)
|
205.6 YPG (120th, 13th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
223.8 YPG (84th, 11th)
|
170.1 YPG (7th, 1st)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
39.6% (66th, 10th)
|
39% (72nd, 9th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
76.7% (101st, 13th)
|
65.5% (5th, 2nd)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
8 (14th, 3rd)
|
13 (97th, 9th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
3.75 per game (10th, 3rd)
|
5.9 per game (67th, 5th)
|
Time of possession
|
27:09 (119th, 12th)
|
28:35 (95th, 10th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
10 (35th, 4th)
|
11 (76th, 8th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+6 (20th, 2nd)
|
Even (67th, 7th)
What Florida wants to do
Unless they're absolutely insane, they want to run the football as much as humanly possible. The Aggies were putrid against the run a week ago, are banged up on the defensive line and Anthony Richardson hasn't thrown the ball well at all (and the A&M secondary is really good).
The Gators, like Ole Miss, run the ball very well. Three players, including Richardson, average more than 6 yards a carry. And, like Ole Miss, they like to go quickly. Again, like Ole Miss, they like to try their deep shots off of play action. Their offensive line is not only massive, but doesn't give up many sacks -- at least in part due to Richardson's elusiveness.
If Florida were a pass-heavy offense as they were in the past, they'd really have to change their script. They're not, so they don't have to. They're likely going to run as much as possible and see if A&M can stop them. And, if the Aggies can, well...they've got issues. Zipperer, their starting tight end, is out. Shorter, by far their best receiver, is hobbled and may not play. And Richardson, for all his talent, is still very inaccurate throwing the football.
How A&M may counter
For one thing, take last week's game plan, burn it, run it over with a steam roller, launch it into space and then make sure it comes out of orbit over Chernobyl.
Next, prepare for a lot of running plays. The combination of Nolen and Jackson have controlled the middle of the line repeatedly, but backs just cut back, find a hole and off they go. A&M's tackling has also been abysmal, and that has to change.
The big deal here has to be on the linebackers. They have got to fit the run much better -- especially Russell and Cooper. Plays that should go for 2 or 3 yards go for 10 or more because they've vacated their position and are freelancing. White does a much better job staying home, but he can't do it all.
Use a 4-2-5, but bring a safety (preferably, Richardson) down into the box to use as a run-blitzer. The nickel, be it Anderson, Kerr or Johnson, should be up near the line of scrimmage a lot. Someone, either a linebacker (Cooper?) or the nickel, needs to spy RIchardson. After what Jaxson Dart did to them last week, that should be absolutely obvious.
The Aggies have the superior players on the outside, so play man and force Richardson and the receivers to beat you one-on-one. Pressure when possible, but the bigger deal here will be containment in the pocket. Don't let Richardson get outside and don't vacate the middle in pass situations.