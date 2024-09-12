AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Florida (1-1) continues with a look at the Gators offense against the Aggie defense.

Former 5-star and Willis native DJ Lagway will face the Aggies Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. When: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 Central), Sept. 14 Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 89. Chance of rain 50%. TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore; Analyst: Jesse Palmer; Reporter: Katie George)

Florida offensive depth chart

Quarterback Number Name Class Height Weight 11 Graham Mertz Gr.-TR. 6-3 216 OR 2 DJ Lagway Fr. 6-3 239

Running back Number Name Class Height Weight 1 Montrell Johnson Jr. Sr.-TR. 5-11 216 5 Treyaun Webb So. 5-11 211 13 Jadan Baugh Fr. 6-1 227

Tight End Number Name Class Height Weight 8 Arlis Bordingham RS-So. 6-3 245 7 Amir Jackson Fr. 6-5 228 OR 86 Tony Livingston So. 6-5 254

Tight End Number Name Class Height Weight 89 Hayden Hansen RS-So. 6-8 267 85 Scott Isacks RS-So. 6-4 249 OR 86 Tony Livingston So. 6-5 254

Wide receiver Number Name Class Height Weight 3 Eugene Wilson III `So. 5-11 183 4 TJ Abrams Fr. 5-10 197 OR 10 Tank Dawkins Fr. 5-10 176

Wide receiver Number Name Class Height Weight 17 Chimere Dike Sr. 6 195 11 Aiden Mizell RS-Fr. 6-2 186

Wide receiver Number Name Class Height Weight 6 Elijhah Badger Sr.-TR. 6-1 192 88 Marcus Burke RS-Jr. 6-4 197

Left tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 58 Austin Barber RS-Jr. 6-6 314 57 Devon Manuel RS-Jr. 6-7 319

Left guard Number Name Class Height Weight 77 Knijeah Harris So. 6-3 321 OR 53 Bryce Lovett RS-Fr. 6-5 317 71 Roderick Kearney RS-Fr. 6-4 305

Center Number Name Class Height Weight 66 Jake Slaughter RS-Jr. 6-5 308 71 Roderick Kearney RS-Fr. 6-4 305

Right guard Number Name Class Height Weight 70 Damieon George Jr. RS-Jr. 6-6 345 OR 75 Kamryn Waites RS-Jr. 6-8 343

Right tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 65 Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson RS-Sr. 6-7 322 OR 75 Kamryn Waites RS-Jr. 6-8 343

Shemar Turner and the Aggies must get more pressure on the quarterback.

Texas A&M defensive depth chart

Defensive end Number Name Class Height Weight 11 Nic Scourton Jr.-TR. 6-4 285 94 Josh Celiscar Gr.-TR. 6-4 265

Defensive tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 5 Shemar Turner Sr. 6-4 300 99 Gabe Dindy RS-So. 6-3 310 OR 56 Rodas Johnson Gr.-TR. 6-2 300

Defensive tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 13 DJ Hicks So. 6-5 300 OR 17 Albert Regis RS-Jr. 6-2 310 88 Samu Taumanupepe RS-Fr. 6-3 350

Defensive end Number Name Class Height Weight 4 Shemar Stewart Jr. 6-6 290 92 Malick Sylla Jr. 6-6 245

Linebacker Number Name Class Height Weight 21 Taurean York So. 6 235 32 Tristan Jernigan Fr. 6-1 225 OR 45 Jordan Lockhart Fr. 6-1 225

Linebacker Name Number Class Height Weight 22 Solomon DeShields Sr.-TR. 6-3 235 OR 27 Daymion Sanford So. 6-2 230 OR 0 Scooby Williams Jr.-TR. 6-2 230

JACK Number Name Class Height Weight 34 Cashius Howell Jr.-TR. 6-4 245 15 Rylan Kennedy So. 6-4 240

Nickel Number Name Class Height Weight 7 Tyreek Chappell Sr. 5-11 185 OR 8 Jaydon Hill Gr.-TR. 6 200 19 Bravion Rogers So. 6 180

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 20 BJ Mayes Sr.-TR. 6-1 195 OR 14 Jayvon Thomas So. 6 195

Safety Number Name Class Height Weight 1 Bryce Anderson Jr. 6 192 33 Jarred Kerr Jr. 6 195

Safety Number Name Class Height Weight 25 Dalton Brooks So. 6 195 OR 9 Trey Jones III Gr.-TR. 6-2 215 OR 3 Marcus Ratcliffe So. 6-3 210

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 26 Will Lee Jr.-TR. 6-3 190 OR 10 Dezz Ricks RS-Fr.-TR. 6-1 190 24 Donovan Saunders Jr.-TR. 6-3 195

Injury update

Florida: WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars is out. TE Keon Zipperer is out. WR Kahliel Jackson is out. TE Caleb Rillos is out. WR Brian Green Jr. is out. WR Eugene Wilson III is questionable. WR Andy Jean is questionable. Texas A&M: LB Scooby Williams is questionable.

Florida statistical leaders

Passing: Lagway, 21-31, 487 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Mertz, 11-20, 91 yards, 1 INT Rushing: Johnson, 26 carries, 178 yards (6.7 YPC), 3 TD Baugh, 5 carries, 40 yards Receiving: Wilson, 13 catches, 191 yards (14.7 YPC), 1 TD Badger, 6 catches, 166 yards (26.7 YPC) Dike, 2 catches, 55 yards

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 13 Lee and Turner, 9 Tackles for loss: Turner and Scourton, 1.5 Four players with 1 Sacks: Scourton, 1 Interceptions: Lee and Ratcliffe, 1



Florida's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense Category Florida National/SEC rank A&M National/SEC rank Scoring offense/defense 31 PPG 68th, 14th 16.5 PPG 54th, 12th Total offense/defense 446.5 YPG 45th, 9th 317.5 YPG 73rd, 13th Rushing offense/defense 152.5 YPG 75th, 10th 189 YPG 109th, 15th Passing offense/defense 294 YPG 32nd, 8th 128.5 YPG 23rd, 6th First downs/allowed 39 76th, 10th 32 54th, 13th 3rd down conversions/ defense 30% 113th, 14th 33% 62nd, 9th Red zone %/ defense 71.4% 110th, 16th 88.9% 52nd, 9th Tackles for loss allowed/TFL 4.5/game 49th, 7th 5/game 85th, 13th Sacks allowed/sacks 1.5/game 40th, 8th .5/ game 118th, 15th Turnovers/ forced 3 78th, 11th 2 62nd, 9th Turnover +/- -1 83rd, 13th EVEN 57th, 9th Time of possession 26:00 115th, 14th 29:02 82nd, 10th

What Florida wants to do

It kind of depends on which quarterback is in the game. Mertz is more of a system guy, who relies on timing and good routes that he can aid with good throws. He was pressured against Miami, consequently, he was off target. If Mertz gets most of the game, that also means Montrell Johnson will see a heavy load of carries as the Gators look for balance. Some of the Florida players have already stated their desire to run right at former teammates Scooby Williams and Jayvon Hill if they're on the field, which are certainly fighting words. But Hill probably won't play much and Williams is iffy, so that may not happen. If It's Lagway who gets the most snaps, the equation changes. The scheme simplifies and it becomes bombs away. That was essentially all he did against Samford -- chuck it deep. And, of course, it worked. Lagway also has more scrambling ability than Mertz, so he can extend plays. The Gators will really have an issue if Wilson can't play, and from what I've gathered, the odds aren't good that he does (right now). UF has already had several injuries to receivers and tight ends they expected to be contributors, so they're getting pretty thin. Players like Badger and Dike remain threats, but losing Wilson would be a big hit for Florida.

How the Aggies may try to counter