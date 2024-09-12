PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Florida's offense vs. A&M's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Florida (1-1) continues with a look at the Gators offense against the Aggie defense.

Former 5-star and Willis native DJ Lagway will face the Aggies Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)
Former 5-star and Willis native DJ Lagway will face the Aggies Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 Central), Sept. 14

Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 89. Chance of rain 50%.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore; Analyst: Jesse Palmer; Reporter: Katie George)

Florida offensive depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

11

Graham Mertz

Gr.-TR.

6-3

216

OR 2

DJ Lagway

Fr.

6-3

239
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Montrell Johnson Jr.

Sr.-TR.

5-11

216

5

Treyaun Webb

So.

5-11

211

13

Jadan Baugh

Fr.

6-1

227
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Arlis Bordingham

RS-So.

6-3

245

7

Amir Jackson

Fr.

6-5

228

OR 86

Tony Livingston

So.

6-5

254
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

89

Hayden Hansen

RS-So.

6-8

267

85

Scott Isacks

RS-So.

6-4

249

OR 86

Tony Livingston

So.

6-5

254
Wide receiver 
Number Name Class Height Weight

3

Eugene Wilson III

`So.

5-11

183

4

TJ Abrams

Fr.

5-10

197

OR 10

Tank Dawkins

Fr.

5-10

176
Wide receiver 
Number Name Class Height Weight

17

Chimere Dike

Sr.

6

195

11

Aiden Mizell

RS-Fr.

6-2

186
Wide receiver 
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Elijhah Badger

Sr.-TR.

6-1

192

88

Marcus Burke

RS-Jr.

6-4

197
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

58

Austin Barber

RS-Jr.

6-6

314

57

Devon Manuel

RS-Jr.

6-7

319
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

77

Knijeah Harris

So.

6-3

321

OR 53

Bryce Lovett

RS-Fr.

6-5

317

71

Roderick Kearney

RS-Fr.

6-4

305
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

66

Jake Slaughter

RS-Jr.

6-5

308

71

Roderick Kearney

RS-Fr.

6-4

305
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

70

Damieon George Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-6

345

OR 75

Kamryn Waites

RS-Jr.

6-8

343
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

65

Brandon

Crenshaw-Dickson

RS-Sr.

6-7

322

OR 75

Kamryn Waites

RS-Jr.

6-8

343
Shemar Turner and the Aggies must get more pressure on the quarterback.
Shemar Turner and the Aggies must get more pressure on the quarterback.

Texas A&M defensive depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225
Linebacker
Name Number Class Height Weight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230
JACK
Number Name Class Height Weight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240
Nickel
Number Name Class Height Weight

7

Tyreek Chappell

Sr.

5-11

185

OR 8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

19

Bravion Rogers

So.

6

180
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

OR 14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

Florida: WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars is out.

TE Keon Zipperer is out.

WR Kahliel Jackson is out.

TE Caleb Rillos is out.

WR Brian Green Jr. is out.

WR Eugene Wilson III is questionable.

WR Andy Jean is questionable.

Texas A&M: LB Scooby Williams is questionable.

Florida statistical leaders

Passing: Lagway, 21-31, 487 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Mertz, 11-20, 91 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Johnson, 26 carries, 178 yards (6.7 YPC), 3 TD

Baugh, 5 carries, 40 yards

Receiving: Wilson, 13 catches, 191 yards (14.7 YPC), 1 TD

Badger, 6 catches, 166 yards (26.7 YPC)

Dike, 2 catches, 55 yards

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 13

Lee and Turner, 9

Tackles for loss: Turner and Scourton, 1.5

Four players with 1

Sacks: Scourton, 1

Interceptions: Lee and Ratcliffe, 1


Florida's offense vs. Texas A&amp;M's defense
Category Florida National/SEC rank A&amp;M National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

31 PPG

68th, 14th

16.5 PPG

54th, 12th

Total offense/defense

446.5 YPG

45th, 9th

317.5 YPG

73rd, 13th

Rushing offense/defense

152.5 YPG

75th, 10th

189 YPG

109th, 15th

Passing offense/defense

294 YPG

32nd, 8th

128.5 YPG

23rd, 6th

First downs/allowed

39

76th, 10th

32

54th, 13th

3rd down conversions/

defense

30%

113th, 14th

33%

62nd, 9th

Red zone %/ defense

71.4%

110th, 16th

88.9%

52nd, 9th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

4.5/game

49th, 7th

5/game

85th, 13th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.5/game

40th, 8th

.5/ game

118th, 15th

Turnovers/

forced

3

78th, 11th

2

62nd, 9th

Turnover +/-

-1

83rd, 13th

EVEN

57th, 9th

Time of possession

26:00

115th, 14th

29:02

82nd, 10th

What Florida wants to do

It kind of depends on which quarterback is in the game. Mertz is more of a system guy, who relies on timing and good routes that he can aid with good throws. He was pressured against Miami, consequently, he was off target. If Mertz gets most of the game, that also means Montrell Johnson will see a heavy load of carries as the Gators look for balance. Some of the Florida players have already stated their desire to run right at former teammates Scooby Williams and Jayvon Hill if they're on the field, which are certainly fighting words. But Hill probably won't play much and Williams is iffy, so that may not happen.

If It's Lagway who gets the most snaps, the equation changes. The scheme simplifies and it becomes bombs away. That was essentially all he did against Samford -- chuck it deep. And, of course, it worked. Lagway also has more scrambling ability than Mertz, so he can extend plays.

The Gators will really have an issue if Wilson can't play, and from what I've gathered, the odds aren't good that he does (right now). UF has already had several injuries to receivers and tight ends they expected to be contributors, so they're getting pretty thin. Players like Badger and Dike remain threats, but losing Wilson would be a big hit for Florida.

How the Aggies may try to counter

Like with the offense, it's time to take the gloves off if you haven't already. Florida's offensive line has been suspect, and it's time for A&M's vaunted front line to show why they're supposed to be good. Coach Mike Elko said he's been fine with the pass rush so far and that the sacks will come, but they need to come now.

The secondary has shown positive signs, to say the least. But A&M's big problem has been stopping the run. They will stop three or four plays in a row, then screw up and let a big one go. The first team defense was better against McNeese (52 first half rushing yards), but half of that total came on one play. Johnson's biggest run of the year, and more than 1/3 of his rushing total so far, came on a play where Miami made a mental mistake, botched a run fit and he went 71 yards untouched. A&M absolutely cannot let that happen, and they've already shown a tendency to allow it.

Florida's offensive line issues are mostly on the right side, and they're still rotating right tackles. A&M is too, but Dametrious Crownover and Deuce Fatheree have held up. The Gators haven't had as much success, so look for Nic Scourton to be at left end a lot. That matchup of the Aggie defensive line against Florida's offensive line could be the biggest mismatch of the game -- if A&M's guys show up and do what they're supposed to be doing.

The Aggies have to play smart and disciplined football. Their big problems have been with mental mistakes and missed tackles, not flat out being out-athleted. If they can limit the damage Johnson does and don't blow assignments, Florida could be in trouble. If the pass rush breaks out, then the Aggies will really have an advantage.

