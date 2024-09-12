Florida's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Florida (1-1) continues with a look at the Gators offense against the Aggie defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 Central), Sept. 14
Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 89. Chance of rain 50%.
TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore; Analyst: Jesse Palmer; Reporter: Katie George)
Florida offensive depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
11
|
Graham Mertz
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
216
|
OR 2
|
DJ Lagway
|
Fr.
|
6-3
|
239
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Montrell Johnson Jr.
|
Sr.-TR.
|
5-11
|
216
|
5
|
Treyaun Webb
|
So.
|
5-11
|
211
|
13
|
Jadan Baugh
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
227
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Arlis Bordingham
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
245
|
7
|
Amir Jackson
|
Fr.
|
6-5
|
228
|
OR 86
|
Tony Livingston
|
So.
|
6-5
|
254
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
89
|
Hayden Hansen
|
RS-So.
|
6-8
|
267
|
85
|
Scott Isacks
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
249
|
OR 86
|
Tony Livingston
|
So.
|
6-5
|
254
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
3
|
Eugene Wilson III
|
`So.
|
5-11
|
183
|
4
|
TJ Abrams
|
Fr.
|
5-10
|
197
|
OR 10
|
Tank Dawkins
|
Fr.
|
5-10
|
176
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
17
|
Chimere Dike
|
Sr.
|
6
|
195
|
11
|
Aiden Mizell
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-2
|
186
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
6
|
Elijhah Badger
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
192
|
88
|
Marcus Burke
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-4
|
197
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
58
|
Austin Barber
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-6
|
314
|
57
|
Devon Manuel
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-7
|
319
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
77
|
Knijeah Harris
|
So.
|
6-3
|
321
|
OR 53
|
Bryce Lovett
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-5
|
317
|
71
|
Roderick Kearney
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
305
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
66
|
Jake Slaughter
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
308
|
71
|
Roderick Kearney
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
305
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
70
|
Damieon George Jr.
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-6
|
345
|
OR 75
|
Kamryn Waites
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-8
|
343
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
65
|
Brandon
Crenshaw-Dickson
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-7
|
322
|
OR 75
|
Kamryn Waites
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-8
|
343
Texas A&M defensive depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
11
|
Nic Scourton
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
285
|
94
|
Josh Celiscar
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
265
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Shemar Turner
|
Sr.
|
6-4
|
300
|
99
|
Gabe Dindy
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
310
|
OR 56
|
Rodas Johnson
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
300
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
13
|
DJ Hicks
|
So.
|
6-5
|
300
|
OR 17
|
Albert Regis
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-2
|
310
|
88
|
Samu Taumanupepe
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-3
|
350
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
4
|
Shemar Stewart
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
290
|
92
|
Malick Sylla
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
245
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
21
|
Taurean York
|
So.
|
6
|
235
|
32
|
Tristan Jernigan
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|
OR 45
|
Jordan Lockhart
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|Name
|Number
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
22
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
235
|
OR 27
|
Daymion Sanford
|
So.
|
6-2
|
230
|
OR 0
|
Scooby Williams
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
230
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
34
|
Cashius Howell
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
245
|
15
|
Rylan Kennedy
|
So.
|
6-4
|
240
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
7
|
Tyreek Chappell
|
Sr.
|
5-11
|
185
|
OR 8
|
Jaydon Hill
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
200
|
19
|
Bravion Rogers
|
So.
|
6
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
20
|
BJ Mayes
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
195
|
OR 14
|
Jayvon Thomas
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Bryce Anderson
|
Jr.
|
6
|
192
|
33
|
Jarred Kerr
|
Jr.
|
6
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
25
|
Dalton Brooks
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|
OR 9
|
Trey Jones III
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
215
|
OR 3
|
Marcus Ratcliffe
|
So.
|
6-3
|
210
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
26
|
Will Lee
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
190
|
OR 10
|
Dezz Ricks
|
RS-Fr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
190
|
24
|
Donovan Saunders
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
195
Injury update
Florida: WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars is out.
TE Keon Zipperer is out.
WR Kahliel Jackson is out.
TE Caleb Rillos is out.
WR Brian Green Jr. is out.
WR Eugene Wilson III is questionable.
WR Andy Jean is questionable.
Texas A&M: LB Scooby Williams is questionable.
Florida statistical leaders
Passing: Lagway, 21-31, 487 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Mertz, 11-20, 91 yards, 1 INT
Rushing: Johnson, 26 carries, 178 yards (6.7 YPC), 3 TD
Baugh, 5 carries, 40 yards
Receiving: Wilson, 13 catches, 191 yards (14.7 YPC), 1 TD
Badger, 6 catches, 166 yards (26.7 YPC)
Dike, 2 catches, 55 yards
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: York, 13
Lee and Turner, 9
Tackles for loss: Turner and Scourton, 1.5
Four players with 1
Sacks: Scourton, 1
Interceptions: Lee and Ratcliffe, 1
|Category
|Florida
|National/SEC rank
|A&M
|National/SEC rank
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
31 PPG
|
68th, 14th
|
16.5 PPG
|
54th, 12th
|
Total offense/defense
|
446.5 YPG
|
45th, 9th
|
317.5 YPG
|
73rd, 13th
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
152.5 YPG
|
75th, 10th
|
189 YPG
|
109th, 15th
|
Passing offense/defense
|
294 YPG
|
32nd, 8th
|
128.5 YPG
|
23rd, 6th
|
First downs/allowed
|
39
|
76th, 10th
|
32
|
54th, 13th
|
3rd down conversions/
defense
|
30%
|
113th, 14th
|
33%
|
62nd, 9th
|
Red zone %/ defense
|
71.4%
|
110th, 16th
|
88.9%
|
52nd, 9th
|
Tackles for loss allowed/TFL
|
4.5/game
|
49th, 7th
|
5/game
|
85th, 13th
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
1.5/game
|
40th, 8th
|
.5/ game
|
118th, 15th
|
Turnovers/
forced
|
3
|
78th, 11th
|
2
|
62nd, 9th
|
Turnover +/-
|
-1
|
83rd, 13th
|
EVEN
|
57th, 9th
|
Time of possession
|
26:00
|
115th, 14th
|
29:02
|
82nd, 10th
What Florida wants to do
It kind of depends on which quarterback is in the game. Mertz is more of a system guy, who relies on timing and good routes that he can aid with good throws. He was pressured against Miami, consequently, he was off target. If Mertz gets most of the game, that also means Montrell Johnson will see a heavy load of carries as the Gators look for balance. Some of the Florida players have already stated their desire to run right at former teammates Scooby Williams and Jayvon Hill if they're on the field, which are certainly fighting words. But Hill probably won't play much and Williams is iffy, so that may not happen.
If It's Lagway who gets the most snaps, the equation changes. The scheme simplifies and it becomes bombs away. That was essentially all he did against Samford -- chuck it deep. And, of course, it worked. Lagway also has more scrambling ability than Mertz, so he can extend plays.
The Gators will really have an issue if Wilson can't play, and from what I've gathered, the odds aren't good that he does (right now). UF has already had several injuries to receivers and tight ends they expected to be contributors, so they're getting pretty thin. Players like Badger and Dike remain threats, but losing Wilson would be a big hit for Florida.
How the Aggies may try to counter
Like with the offense, it's time to take the gloves off if you haven't already. Florida's offensive line has been suspect, and it's time for A&M's vaunted front line to show why they're supposed to be good. Coach Mike Elko said he's been fine with the pass rush so far and that the sacks will come, but they need to come now.
The secondary has shown positive signs, to say the least. But A&M's big problem has been stopping the run. They will stop three or four plays in a row, then screw up and let a big one go. The first team defense was better against McNeese (52 first half rushing yards), but half of that total came on one play. Johnson's biggest run of the year, and more than 1/3 of his rushing total so far, came on a play where Miami made a mental mistake, botched a run fit and he went 71 yards untouched. A&M absolutely cannot let that happen, and they've already shown a tendency to allow it.
Florida's offensive line issues are mostly on the right side, and they're still rotating right tackles. A&M is too, but Dametrious Crownover and Deuce Fatheree have held up. The Gators haven't had as much success, so look for Nic Scourton to be at left end a lot. That matchup of the Aggie defensive line against Florida's offensive line could be the biggest mismatch of the game -- if A&M's guys show up and do what they're supposed to be doing.
The Aggies have to play smart and disciplined football. Their big problems have been with mental mistakes and missed tackles, not flat out being out-athleted. If they can limit the damage Johnson does and don't blow assignments, Florida could be in trouble. If the pass rush breaks out, then the Aggies will really have an advantage.