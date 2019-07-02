Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star cornerback Josh Moten catapulted to elite status very quickly. He earned offers from programs across the nation including schools such as Nebraska, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arkansas, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pitt. In total he picked up 26 offers.

Earlier this year the school Moten visited most was Penn State, and the five-foot-11, 165-pound prospect made an early call by committing to the Nittany Lions on February 2, 2019.

Texas A&M had offered Moten two days prior to the commitment. Moten was very intrigued after hearing more about the Aggies. On June 13, 2019 Moten made a decision to open his recruitment back up, and the very next day he was in College Station for an official visit.

"After talking and having deep thought with my family, I think I pulled the trigger to fast," Moten tweeted. "I didn't equally give some of the universities that have been recruiting me an equal chance, so, I will be de-committing from Penn State University and opening my recruitment up all the way."

After A&M he took only one more official to Nebraska, but it was not enough to keep that initial intrigue Moten had for A&M from turning into love for A&M.

On Tuesday July 2, 2019 Moten committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.