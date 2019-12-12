Tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller, safety Demani Richardson and offensive linemen Kenyon Green made up the contingent, from coach Jimbo Fisher’s first full class at A&M. A&M place the second-most players on the list, trailing only Alabama’s five players.

Wydermyer wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the year, but came on strong once he got consistent playing time. He had 31 catches for 419 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading SEC tight ends in scoring receptions. He was also named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

Spiller became a starter after Jashaun Corbin’s week two injury at Clemson and responded well, especially in the second half of the year. He carried the ball 155 times for 869 yards (5.6 YPC) and 9 TD.

Green started all 12 games as a true freshman at right guard and was arguably A&M’s best offensive lineman in his first season. He may get a look at tackle in the spring.

Richardson has played in 11 games, starting 10 of them. He started to develop into one of the conference’s better safeties after his first career interception against Alabama, and finished 63 tackles and a forced fumble. He saved some of his best performances for A&M’s toughest opponents, racking up 11 tackles against Alabama and 8 each against Georgia and Clemson.

The only true freshman to start multiple games and not make the All-Freshman team was defensive end DeMarvin Leal, and there’s a strong case to make that he should have. Leal played in all 12 games, starting six, and racked up 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his first season.