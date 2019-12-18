Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Chose A&M over: Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Maryland and LSU, among others

Awards/Recogition: Participant in the Rivals 5-star Challenge; Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year; Jersey Sports Zone Player of the Year; First Team All-District, First Team All-State

Stats: 65 catches for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense and 95.5 tackles, 21 sacks and 5 forced fumbles on defense.

Why he picked A&M: "I picked Texas A&M because it feels like a second home. With coach Elijah being from Camden New Jersey he know how to relate to me and my family more than most coaches could. I like what coach Jimbo is building at Texas A&M I want to be a part of it."

2020 projection: The Aggies need someone who can rush the passer and Diggs has the speed to do that. He could see playing time as a situational pass rusher as a result.



