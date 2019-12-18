From Camden to College Station
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period rolls on with a profile of defensive end Fadil Diggs.
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Chose A&M over: Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Maryland and LSU, among others
Awards/Recogition: Participant in the Rivals 5-star Challenge; Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year; Jersey Sports Zone Player of the Year; First Team All-District, First Team All-State
Stats: 65 catches for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense and 95.5 tackles, 21 sacks and 5 forced fumbles on defense.
Why he picked A&M: "I picked Texas A&M because it feels like a second home. With coach Elijah being from Camden New Jersey he know how to relate to me and my family more than most coaches could. I like what coach Jimbo is building at Texas A&M I want to be a part of it."
2020 projection: The Aggies need someone who can rush the passer and Diggs has the speed to do that. He could see playing time as a situational pass rusher as a result.
Film study
Diggs is an outstanding athlete who dominated on both sides of the ball in high school. He's got good size already and will continue to muscle up over time. He has excellent speed and change of direction and finds his way to the football. He's the kind of pass rush threat the Aggies need.