AggieYell.com's spring preview concludes with the deepest grouping on the team going into the spring, the defensive ends.

2018 recap

Two years ago, the defensive end position was terrifyingly thin. With the emergence of Landis Durham as the SEC’s leading sack man, the group survived. Last year, they were very good, in large part due to the performance of Durham and Kingsley Keke, who shifted outside last summer (and still played some tackle) when presumed starter Micheal Clemons went down. With the help of Tyree Johnson, who ended the season red hot, and freshman Bobby Brown, A&M’s group of defensive ends was one of the top 10 in the nation.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Tyree Johnson gives the Aggies a speed rusher at defensive end.

Redshirt sophomore Tyree Johnson (15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks in 2018) Redshirt senior Micheal Clemons (did not play in 2018) Sophomore Jeremiah Martin (1 tackle) Sophomore Max Wright (3 tackles, .5 TFL) Sophomore Bobby Brown (14 tackles, 1 TFL) Redshirt freshman Tyree Wilson (redshirted) Redshirt sophomore Ondario Robinson (did not play in 2018) Redshirt sophomore Camron Horry (no stats in 1 game)

New arrivals

Departures

Landis Durham Kingsley Keke

The pressure's on

Micheal Clemons needs a big spring to ensure his spot in the rotation.

Clemons, to regain his spot in the rotation and Martin to become the big time pass rusher the Aggies really need. A&M can go big or go fast at defensive end, but these two guys have the opportunity to fill both roles. If they don’t have strong springs, it may be tough to unseat guys like Wright and Leal.

Projection

The Aggies could use a breakout spring from Jeremiah Martin.