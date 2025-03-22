Game preview: Texas A&M vs. Michigan

A&M beat Wake Forest 57-44 at home on Dec. 3, 2024; Michigan lost at Wake 72-70 on Nov. 10, 2024

A&M beat Oklahoma in Norman 80-78 on Jan. 8 and 75-68 at home on Jan. 28; Michigan lost to OU in Norman 87-86 on Dec. 16, 2024

A&M beat Purdue 70-66 on Dec. 14, 2024 in Indianapolis; Michigan lost to Purdue 91-64 at Purdue on Jan. 24, then beat them 75-73 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 11 and 86-68 in the Big Ten Tournament on March 14

A&M lost to Oregon 80-70 on Nov. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas; Michigan beat Oregon 80-76 on Feb. 5 in Ann Arbor

A&M beat Rutgers 81-77 on Nov. 30, 2024 in Las Vegas; Michigan beat Rutgers 66-63 at Rutgers on Feb. 1 and 84-82 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 27

A&M beat Ohio State 78-64 at home on Nov. 15, 2024; Michigan beat Ohio State 86-83 on Feb. 16 in Columbus

A&M beat Arkansas 69-61 at home on Feb. 25; Michigan lost to Arkansas 89-87 at Arkansas on Dec. 10, 2024