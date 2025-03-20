Published Mar 20, 2025
Game preview: Texas A&M vs. Yale
AggieYell.com breaks down the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament first round matchup between 4th-seeded Texas A&M (22-10, 11-7 SEC) and 13 seed Yale (22-7, 13-1 Ivy).

Texas A&M projected starters

F Henry Coleman III (Sr.; 6-8, 250; 7.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG)

F Andersson Garcia (Sr.; 6-7, 220; 5.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG)

G Hayden Hefner (Sr.; 6-6, 190; 4.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG)

G Manny Obaseki (Sr.; 6-4, 200; 6.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG)

G Wade Taylor IV (Sr.; 6, 180; 15.7 PPG, 4.3 APG)

Texas A&M key reserves

F Pharrel Payne (Jr.; 6-9, 250; 9.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG)

F Solmon Washington (Jr.; 6-7, 220; 4.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG)

G Zhuric Phelps (Sr.; 6-4, 190; 14.1 PPG, 5 RPG)

G CJ Wilcher (Sr.; 6-5, 210; 4.4 PPG, .8 RPG)

G Jace Carter (Sr.; 6-6, 225; 3.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG)

Yale projected starters

F Samson Altean (So.; 6-10, 223; 7.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG)

F Nick Townsend (Jr.; 6-7, 240; 15.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)

G John Poulakidas (Sr.; 6-6, 205; 19.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG)

G Bez Mbeng (Sr.; 6-4, 185; 13.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG)

G Casey Simmons (Jr.; 6-6, 180; 8.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG)

Yale key reserves

G Isaac Celiscar (Fr.; 6-6, 210; 7 PPG, 5.1 RPG)

G Trevor Mullin (So.; 6, 175; 3.2 PPG, 1.1 RPG)

Texas A&M team stats
CategoryPoints/percentage

Scoring

78.8 PPG

Opponent scoring

61.6 PPG

Field goal percentage

44.7%

Opponent field goal percentage

36.6%

3-point percentage

33.3%

Opponent 3-point percentage

28.5%

Assists per game

14.4

Opponent assists per game

11.8

Points off turnovers

17.2/game

Opponent points off turnovers

11.4/game

Free throw percentage

65.4%

Opponent free throw percentage

69%

Free throws per game

17.8

Opponent free throws per game

13.8

Rebounds per game

41.2

Opponent rebounds per game

32

Offensive rebounds per game

16.2

Yale team stats
CategoryPoints/percentage

Scoring

81.7 PPG

Opponent scoring

69.7 PPG

Field goal percentage

49%

Opponent field goal percentage

40.6%

3-point percentage

38.8%

Opponent 3-point percentage

33.3%

Assists per game

16.3

Opponent assists per game

13.9

Points off turnovers

13.6/game

Opponent points off turnovers

10.6/game

Free throw percentage

73.2%

Opponent free throw percentage

75.8%

Free throws per game

14.1

Opponent free throws per game

12.7

Rebounds per game

38.7

Opponent rebounds per game

31.2

Offensive rebounds per game

11.1

Common opponent: Purdue

A&M beat Purdue 70-66 in Indianapolis on Dec. 14; Yale lost to the Boilermakers at Purdue 82-74 on Nov. 11.

Key matchups

A&M PG Wade Taylor vs. Yale PG Bez Mbeng: The three-time first-team All-SEC point guard in Taylor is going up against the three-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and the reigning Ivy League Player of the Year. These two have plenty of hardware to go around. Yale coach James Jones said he believes Taylor will score, but Mbeng has played comparable competition and handled them well. On the other side, A&M coach Buzz Williams thinks Taylor has seen it all against tough SEC opponents and still found ways to put up points.

A&M F Andersson Garcia vs. Yale F Nick Townsend: John Poulakidas is Yale's leading scorer and thrives beyond the arc, but Townsend is Yale's do-everything player. He's their leading rebounder and assist man; as Williams said yesterday, he's a point guard playing forward. Townsend is physical and likes to operate in the post, but he's also able to shoot from distance. That sounds like a job for Garcia (and Solomon Washington), a gritty, tenacious defender who can handle opponents down low and out on the floor.