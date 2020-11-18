AggieYell - Get a year of AY for $75 and get $75 of Nike OR Adidas gear!

Get a year of AY for $75 and get $75 of Nike OR Adidas gear!
Got a suit? Then suit up.
Just in time for the Holidays, AggieYell.com has a deal that could mean a quality present for someone special -- especially if that someone is you.
Between now and Dec. 3, sign up for an annual subscription to AY to take advantage of this offer: pay for a year of premium access for just $75 and you not only get a 25% discount for a year, but you also get a code for $75 to use on gear from either Nike or Adidas!
Here's how it works:
Take your pick on whether you'd rather Adidas or Nike gear. Click on the appropriate link below.
https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=nike75
https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Adidas75
Use an email you check normally, because that's where your code for your $75 will go.
If you choose Adidas:
The code can be used Online at adidas.com or in-store.
In addition, eCards do not expire. You also check the balance of your card by clicking here: https://www.adidas.com/us/giftcards
If you choose Nike:
Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about Nike gift cards, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us
Here's what you get in addition to your gear:
• Full team coverage, with multiple stories every day;
• Access to Monday Thoughts, Wednesday Talking Points and Friday TiDBITS, with unmatched analysis and discussion of Aggie sports and other issues around the SEC;
• Reporting from Mark Passwaters, who has covered the Aggies for more than a decade;
• Top-notch recruiting news from the AggieYell staff and members of the national Rivals network
AND MUCH MORE!
All for 20 cents a day.