 AggieYell - Get a year of AY for $75 and get $75 of Nike OR Adidas gear!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 16:38:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Get a year of AY for $75 and get $75 of Nike OR Adidas gear!

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Got a suit? Then suit up.

Just in time for the Holidays, AggieYell.com has a deal that could mean a quality present for someone special -- especially if that someone is you.

Between now and Dec. 3, sign up for an annual subscription to AY to take advantage of this offer: pay for a year of premium access for just $75 and you not only get a 25% discount for a year, but you also get a code for $75 to use on gear from either Nike or Adidas!

Here's how it works:

Take your pick on whether you'd rather Adidas or Nike gear. Click on the appropriate link below.

https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=nike75

https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Adidas75

Use an email you check normally, because that's where your code for your $75 will go.

If you choose Adidas:

The code can be used Online at adidas.com or in-store.

In addition, eCards do not expire. You also check the balance of your card by clicking here: https://www.adidas.com/us/giftcards

If you choose Nike:

Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about Nike gift cards, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us

Here's what you get in addition to your gear:

• Full team coverage, with multiple stories every day;

• Access to Monday Thoughts, Wednesday Talking Points and Friday TiDBITS, with unmatched analysis and discussion of Aggie sports and other issues around the SEC;

• Reporting from Mark Passwaters, who has covered the Aggies for more than a decade;

• Top-notch recruiting news from the AggieYell staff and members of the national Rivals network

AND MUCH MORE!

All for 20 cents a day.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}