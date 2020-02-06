Get an annual sub, get $50 in Aggie gear!
One of the best deals the Rivals network has is back! With a regular price payment of $99.95 for an annual sub, we will send a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop. And they have some great Aggie gear.
Here's the deal:
Promo Code: Annual50
Offer: New annual subscribers (including monthly subs upgrading) get a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Store.
If you're a new subscriber to AggieYell.com, click here: https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Annual50
If you've already got an account which has lapsed, click here:
https://tamu.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Annual50
Are you a monthly subscriber looking to go annual?
This deal is an option for you too. Here's what to do:
Visit here: https://tamu.rivals.com/users/subscriptions
(Sign in if necessary)
Hit the “Upgrade to Annual” button in the team site subscription module
Enter the promo code
Hit “Apply Code” to verify you have it entered correctly
A “Promo Successful” alert should appear, as should a description of promo terms.
Hit “Upgrade to Annual”