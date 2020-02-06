News More News
Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

One of the best deals the Rivals network has is back! With a regular price payment of $99.95 for an annual sub, we will send a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop. And they have some great Aggie gear.

Spring practice is just five weeks away, so join AggieYell.com now!
Here's the deal:

Promo Code: Annual50

Offer: New annual subscribers (including monthly subs upgrading) get a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Store.

If you're a new subscriber to AggieYell.com, click here: https://tamu.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Annual50

If you've already got an account which has lapsed, click here:

https://tamu.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Annual50

Aggie gear in the Rivals store.
Are you a monthly subscriber looking to go annual? 

This deal is an option for you too. Here's what to do:

Visit here: https://tamu.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

(Sign in if necessary)

Hit the “Upgrade to Annual” button in the team site subscription module

Enter the promo code

Hit “Apply Code” to verify you have it entered correctly

A “Promo Successful” alert should appear, as should a description of promo terms.

Hit “Upgrade to Annual”

