Top seeded Dat Nguyen is one of the most popular Aggies of all time, and that showed in the first round as he grabbed more than 95% of the vote against 16 seed Terrence Murphy. He is next opponent will be #8 seed Johnny Holland, who knocked off 9-seed Ray Mickens with more than 60% of the vote.

In a battle of two more recent greats, second-seeded Mike Evans picked up 9 out of every 10 votes against 15-seed Braden Mann. Evans will face sixth-seeded Kevin Smith, who dispatched fellow Wrecking Crew member Marcus Buckley.

Third seeded Sam Adams moved on to the second round with relative ease, taking out 14-seed Jerrod Johnson with more than 75% of the vote. He'll face off next against another large human being, offensive tackle and 7-seed Richmond Webb.

Luke Joeckel, the #5 seed, handled 12-seed Jack Pardee in their matchup. He'll face a popular underdog in the next round, as 13-seed Jorvorskie Lane ousted 4-seed Pat Thomas in a big upset. The vote between Thomas and Lane was about split on AggieYell.com, but Lane carried a huge wave of support on Twitter to the win.







