Gig Em Region has no close matchups in 1st Round
With the conclusion of the Gig 'Em Region, the first round of AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Player of all time Tournament is concluded. Unlike other regions, none of these matchups were close.
Top seeded Dat Nguyen is one of the most popular Aggies of all time, and that showed in the first round as he grabbed more than 95% of the vote against 16 seed Terrence Murphy. He is next opponent will be #8 seed Johnny Holland, who knocked off 9-seed Ray Mickens with more than 60% of the vote.
In a battle of two more recent greats, second-seeded Mike Evans picked up 9 out of every 10 votes against 15-seed Braden Mann. Evans will face sixth-seeded Kevin Smith, who dispatched fellow Wrecking Crew member Marcus Buckley.
Third seeded Sam Adams moved on to the second round with relative ease, taking out 14-seed Jerrod Johnson with more than 75% of the vote. He'll face off next against another large human being, offensive tackle and 7-seed Richmond Webb.
Luke Joeckel, the #5 seed, handled 12-seed Jack Pardee in their matchup. He'll face a popular underdog in the next round, as 13-seed Jorvorskie Lane ousted 4-seed Pat Thomas in a big upset. The vote between Thomas and Lane was about split on AggieYell.com, but Lane carried a huge wave of support on Twitter to the win.