White, a junior linebacker from Florence, Ala., was designated as the 12th Man for the 2019 season by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher Tuesday. He replaces Cullen Gillaspia, probably the most successful 12th Man to date, as the representative of the student body.

The selection was not a surprising one for several reasons. White is a walk-on, a regular presence on special teams and is fighting for a spot in the two deep at middle linebacker. He would have backed up Otaro Alaka last year, but injuries limited him to just five games and three tackles. This season, he has spent a lot of time with the second team behind Buddy Johnson.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior has played in 18 games so far in his career, wearing the number 58 in each of his first two seasons. Now he will wear the number 12, which was worn by Gillaspia -- now with the Houston Texans -- for 39 consecutive games, a record also held by his predecessor, Sam Moeller.