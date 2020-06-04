News More News
Governor Abbott Increases Stadium Capacity to 50%

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
As Mark Passwaters mentioned in a post earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday Phase III of Texas' reopening plan--which included an increase in stadium capacity from 25% to 50%.

"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott.

...the state’s reopening covers professional, collegiate, and other similar sporting events, effective immediately.
— Dallas Morning News

The guidelines and checklist that professional leagues must follow are here.

The guidelines for outdoor sports participants are listed here.


