Governor Abbott Increases Stadium Capacity to 50%
As Mark Passwaters mentioned in a post earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday Phase III of Texas' reopening plan--which included an increase in stadium capacity from 25% to 50%.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott.
...the state’s reopening covers professional, collegiate, and other similar sporting events, effective immediately.
— Dallas Morning News
Announcing Phase III of Texas' plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of #COVID19— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 3, 2020
As with previous phases, the Phase III plan is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the @GSF_OpenTexas medical team. https://t.co/LMeNl1H90m pic.twitter.com/adpU9sDDzt