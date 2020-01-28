Graham, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, has left his position as Texas A&M's running backs coach Tuesday to take the same position with the Vols. Graham was one of Jimbo Fisher's first hires when he took the A&M job, following Fisher from Florida State.

Graham had been the running backs coach at Tennessee before going to FSU, and the Vols attempted to hire him each of the past two offseasons. He did a solid job during his two years at A&M, with Trayveon Williams leading the SEC in rushing in his All-American season in 2018, and Cullen Gillaspia being drafted by the Houston Texans.

With his running back unit depleted by injuries and transfers this season, Graham's development of Isaiah Spiller helped the true freshman become the Aggies' starting running back. Spiller ran for more than 900 yards in his first season.

The Aggies are in the midst of a rebuild of the running back group, with only Spiller returning from last year. New signees Deondre Jackson and Devon Achane -- and possibly others -- will work with a new position coach in 2020.