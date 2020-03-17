AggieYell.com's 64-player tournament to determine the greatest Aggie foootball player of all time begins with the 12th Man Region. You can vote in the Tweets below or on the Northgate board if you're an AY member.

Can 2-seed Bucky Richardson win the 12th Man Region?

1 seed Johnny Manziel vs. 16 seed Edd Hargett

Manziel (QB; 2011-13) Career stats: 595-863, 7,820 yards, 63 TD, 22 INT passing; 345 carries for 2,169 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: 2012 Heisman Trophy winner; Davey O'Brien Award, 2012; Manning Award, 2012; All-SEC, 2012 and 2013; All-American, 2012 One of the most exciting players in college football history, Manziel took college football by storm and remains one of the most popular players of all-time today. Hargett (QB; 1966-69) Career stats: 400-821, 5,379 yards, 41 TD, 40 INT passing Awards: All-Southwestern Conference, 1967-68 The best passer in the Southwestern Conference, he led the SWC in touchdown passes and yards per attempt in 1967.

Starting the 12th Man Region. Who wins? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

2 seed Bucky Richardson vs. 15 seed Ja'Mar Toombs

Richardson (QB; 1987-91) Career stats: 196-405, 3,039 yards, 14 TD, 23 INT passing; 370 carries for 2,095 yards and 30 TD rushing Awards: All-SWC, 1991; 10th in Heisman Trophy balloting, 1991 Still one of the most popular Aggies of all-time, the excitable quarterback led the Aggies through one of its best four-year stretches in program history. Toombs (RB; 98-00) Career stats: 350 carries for 1,360 yards and 25 TD A bruising running back and fan favorite, Toombs remains an Aggie legend for his heroic performance against Texas in the 1999 Bonfire Game.

12th Man Region (for best Aggie football player of all time) continues. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

3 seed Dave Elmendorf against 14 seed Damontre Moore

Elmendorf (S; 1967-70) Career stats: 12 career INTs Awards: All SWC, 1969-70; All-American, 1970 In addition to being a straight-A student, the baseball team's center field and one of the nation's best kick returners, Elmendorf was possibly the nation's best safety for two years running. He went on to have a long career with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. Moore (DE; 2010-12) Career stats: 116 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss Awards: 2012 All-American, All-SEC Moore exploded onto the SEC scene in 2012, becoming one of the league's most fearsome defensive linemen. He left early for the NFL after that season and is currently with the San Francisco 49ers.

More 12th Man Region. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

4 seed Warrick Holdman vs 13 seed Marshall Robnett

Holdman (LB; 1995-98) Career stats: 294 tackles, 46 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles Awards: 1998 Honorable Mention All-American; 1998 All-Big 12 A vicious tackle and a key member of the Wrecking Crew, Holdman was one of the program's best linebackers and most underrated players of all time. Robnett (OL; 1937-40) Awards: 1940 All-American; 1939-40 All-SWC; 9th in Heisman balloting in 1940 How many offensive linemen get mentioned in the same breath as the Heisman? As one of the best blockers in the nation, Robnett did. He was a key part of the 1939 National Champions and played several years in the NFL.

12th Man Region continues. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

5 seed Lester Hayes vs. 12 seed Robert Jackson

Hayes (S; 1973-76) Stats: 14 interceptions (second in team history) Awards: 1976 All-American; All-SWC, 1975-76 Hayes had all 14 of his interceptions in his last two seasons, as he started his Aggie career as -- get this -- a defensive end. He was a linebacker as a sophomore, then moved to free safety and dominated. He went on to have a great career with the Raiders after his A&M career. Jackson (LB; 1973-76) Stats: Led the team in tackles with 143 in 1976 Awards: 1976 All-American; 1976 Lombardi Award finalist; All-SWC, 1975-76 Nicknamed "Stonewall", Jackson was a tackling machine during his career and would go on to be a first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 1977.

12th Man Region continues for the best Aggie football player of all time. Who wins between these two old teammates? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

6 seed Jake Matthews vs 11 seed Aaron Wallace

Matthews (OL; 2010-13) Awards: 2012-13 All-American; 2013 Outland Trophy Finalist; 2013 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Year; 2012-13 All-SEC One of the best offensive linemen in A&M history, Matthews stepped into the starting lineup early in his freshman season and never left. He was a key part of one of the best offensive lines ever in college football. Wallace (LB; 1986-89) Stats: 42 career sacks, most in A&M history; tied for most forced fumbles in a season with 6 Awards: All-SWC, 1988-89 A fearsome pass rusher, Wallace got the the quarterback more than anyone in his era. He was a second-round draft pick of the Raiders and played for them for eight seasons.

The 12th Man Region continues its first round. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

7 seed Jacob Green vs 10 seed Rod Bernstine

Green (DE; 1977-79) Stats: Texas A&M record 20 sacks in a season, 12 forced fumbles in a career and 6 forced fumbles in a season; second all-time in sacks Awards: All-American, 1978-79; All-SWC, 1978-79; College Football Hall of Fame, 2019 One of the best defensive linemen in program history, his 20 sacks in 1979 still set the standard for the program. He also had 13 in 1978, and 22 tackles in a game against Baylor. Bernstine (TE/RB; 1983-86) Stats: 120 carries for 443 yards; 105 receptions for 1,075 yards and 8 TD Awards: 1987 All-SWC Perhaps the best tight end in program history, Bernstine was a crushing blocker and a very good receiver.

It's the 7-10 matchup in the 12th Man Region of the best A&M football player tournament. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 17, 2020

8 seed Jeff Fuller vs. 9 seed John Roper