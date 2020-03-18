AggieYell.com's 64-play tournament for the greatest player in Aggie football history continues with the Northgate Region, led by top seed John David Crow. You can vote on Twitter or on the Northgate board if you're an AY member.

The full Northgate region.

Can Myles Garrett take down John David Crow?

No. 1 seed John David Crow vs. 16 seed Sammy Davis

Crow (RB/LB; 1954-57) Stats: 295 carries for 1,495 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 15 catches for 288 yards and 4 TDs receiving; 8 career interceptions Awards: 1957 Heisman Trophy winner; 1957 All-American; 1956-57 All-Southwestern Conference; National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, 1976; Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1982 An Aggie legend and Bear Bryant's only Heisman Winner, Crow did it all and did it all well. He led the SWC in scoring in 1956, then followed it up with a career high in rushing yards AND 5 interceptions in 1957 to become the first Aggie to win the Heisman. Davis (CB; 1999-02) Stats: 11 interceptions over three seasons; 29 career passes broken up Awards: 2000-01 All-Big 12 The "Candyman" was one of the nation's best cover corners for three years, picking off 5 passes in 2001. He was a 1st round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 2003 NFL Draft.



It's time to begin the Northgate Region of https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's best Aggie Football player of all time tournament. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

2 seed Myles Garrett vs. 15 seed Reggie McNeal

Garrett (DE; 2014-16) Stats: 141 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 31 sacks, 5 passes defensed, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks Awards: 2015-16 All-American; 2014-16 All-SEC; fourth All-Time in SEC history with 31 sacks The first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett may well be the best defensive lineman in A&M history. An amazing pass rusher, Garrett was a nightmare for opposing offenses to deal with from his first game of his college career. His 4.5 sacks against UTSA in 2016 are the second-most in a game in A&M history. McNeal (QB; 2002-06) Stats: 478-875, 6,992 yards, 44 TD, 23 INT passing; 411 carries for 1,889 yards and 15 TD rushing Awards: 2004 All-Big 12 One of the few players as hyped out of high school as Garrett, McNeal became a legend in his first game with serious playing time, throwing 4 TDs in an upset of No. 1 Oklahoma in 2002. He was outstanding in 2004 and remains third in program history in total yards and passing behind Johnny Manziel and Jerrod Johnson.



Next up in the Northgate Region, 2 vs. 15. Big names. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

3 seed Darren Lewis vs. 14 seed Ed Simonini

Lewis (RB; 1987-90) Stats: 909 carries for 5,012 yards and 44 TD; 25 catches for 126 yards and 1 TD receiving Awards: 1988, 1990 All-American; 1988, 1990 All-SWC Lewis was the ultimate workhorse, carrying the ball more than 300 times in 1988 and rushing for 100 yards or more 10 times in that season. He remains second and third on the all-time single season rushing yards list, and is still the program's all-time leading rusher. His 909 carries are 200 more than any other back in program history. Simonini (LB; 1972-75) Stats: 425 tackles; led the team in that category, 1973-75 Awards: 1975 All-American; 1975 Lombardi Award finalist; All-SWC, 1972-75 A tackling machine, Simonini still holds the school record for tackles by a freshman (98) and led the team in tackles his other three seasons at A&M. His 425 tackles are still fourth in A&M history.



Continuing the Northgate Region. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

4 seed Ray Childress vs. 13 seed Josh Reynolds

Childress (DT; 1981-84) Stats: 360 tackles, 25 sacks Awards: 1983-84 All-American; 1983-84 All-SWC; Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 2008; College Football Hall of Fame, 2010 The only defensive linemen in the top five in tackles and one of only two in the past 50 years to lead the team in tackles (117, 1983), Childress was an unstoppable defensive tackle and a key cog in what would develop into the Wrecking Crew. In the NFL, he was an All-Pro six different times. Reynolds (WR; 2014-16) Stats: 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 TD One of the most under-appreciated players in A&M history, Reynolds is first and second on the all-time single season touchdown reception list (2014 and 16). He's also fourth in receiving yards for a single season (1,039 in 2016) and career receiving yards (2,768). Only Jeff Fuller has more touchdown receptions all-time than his 30.



Northgate Region of the best Aggie football player tournament continues. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

5 seed Aaron Glenn vs. 12 seed Trayveon Williams

Glenn (CB; 1992-93) Stats: 9 interceptions, 33 career passes broken up, 20 broken up in 1992; nation's leading punt returned in 1993 Awards: 1993 All-American; 1992-93 All-SWC Known for his speed, Glenn was not only tough to throw on but tough to tackle when he had the ball. He averaged 19.9 yards per punt return and led the nation in punts returned for touchdowns (2) in 1993. He also had a 95-yards interception return against Texas in 1992, the third-longest in A&M history. Williams (RB; 2016-18) Stats: 600 carries for 3,615 yards and 34 TD rushing; 66 receptions for 561 yards and 1 TD receiving Awards: 2018 All-American; 2018 All-SEC Williams may not be regarded as highly as some other A&M backs, but he holds the season record for most rushing yards (1,760), the most 200-yard games in a season (3) and most 200-yard games in a career (5). His performance in the final five games of 2018 will be remembered for a long time.



Who advances in the Northgate Region's 5-12 matchup? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

6 seed Christian Kirk vs. 11 seed Seth McKinney

Kirk (WR; 2015-17) Stats: 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 TD; 37 punt returns for 814 yards and 6 TDs; 48 kick returns for 1,048 yards and 1 TD Awards: 2015-17 All-SEC; 2015 SEC Freshman of the Year One of the most exciting players to ever wear an A&M uniform, he ranks third all-time in all-purpose yards for a season and a career. He averaged 22 yards a punt return for his career and led the nation in punt return touchdowns in 2016. He also led the SEC in receptions that year. Seth McKinney (C; 1998-2001) Awards: 2000-01 All-Big 12; All-Big 12 10th Anniversary team Possibly the best center in A&M history, McKinney was the class of the Big 12 for most of his A&M career. He quietly held off some of the nation's best interior linemen for three seasons.



https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I's Northgate Region of the greatest Aggie Football player tournament continues. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

7 seed Curtis Dickey vs. 10 seed Ty Warren

Dickey (RB; 1976-79) Stats: 697 carries for 3,703 yards and 31 TD; 42 receptions for 496 yards and 1 TD Awards: 1976 All-SWC Dickey is still second in rushing yards and attempts in A&M history, as well as fourth in all-purpose yards. He ran for more than 100 yards 16 different times in his career, and was the fifth overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft. Warren (DE; 1999-2002) Stats: 144 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2 blocked field goals

Awards: 2002 All-Big 12 Warren the best defensive lineman the Aggies had for about a decade, dominating the Big 12 his last two seasons. He was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots and was a member of two Super Bowl winners.



The dreaded 7-10 matchup in the Northgate Regional. Who advances? — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 18, 2020

8 seed Greg Hill vs. 9 seed Ryan Tannehill

Greg Hill (RB; 1991-93) Stats: 631 carries for 3,262 yards and 33 TD rushing; 30 receptions for 289 yards and 3 TD receiving Awards: 1991-93 All-SWC Hill remains in the top five in single season rushing yards with 1,339 in 1992; he also has the best debut of any A&M running back with 212 yards against LSU in 1991. No running in Aggie history has run for more yards than Hill did in 1991, when he ran for 1,216 (Johnny Manziel ran for 1,410 in 2012). Ryan Tannehill (QB/WR; 2008-11) Stats: 484-774 for 5,450 yards, 42 TD, 21 INT passing; 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 TD receiving; 115 carries for 369 yards and 5 TD rushing Tannehill could have been an NFL draft pick as a wideout; instead, he waited his turn, took over at quarterback and became one of the most prolific passers in team history (and a top 10 pick). His 2011 season has been overshadowed by Johnny Manziel's amazing 2012, but it was still great: the second-most passing yards in a season with 3,744, the most completions with 357 and 29 touchdown passes. He also has the fifth-most yards receiving in a game, with 210 on 12 receptions against Kansas State in 2008.

