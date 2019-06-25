Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 328 pounds

Why the Aggies wanted him: Simply put, he was one of the best offensive linemen in the nation for the 2019 class, so why would they not? He has the size to play guard and the footwork to play tackle. That makes him a very rare breed indeed, and explains why virtually every major program in the nation

50-word scouting report: Remarkable combination of speed and size. Capable of overwhelming an opponent as a drive blocker, but also able to lead counters from the right tackle spot. Quick off the snap, then uses his strong lower body to control opponents. Solid punch with good lateral movement as a pass blocker.

Players most affected by his arrival: Jimbo Fisher seems to be content with his tackles, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Green is given a long look at right guard (given his history at right tackle) this summer. That could be trouble for Tank Jenkins, Jared Hocker and Colton Prater, among others.

2019 expectations: The Aggies have a lot of candidates for the two guard positions, but none are like Green. If he’s as good as expected, he could force his way into the lineup immediately.



