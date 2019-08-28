Green will begin the first game of his collegiate career in the starting lineup, having taken over the right guard spot about halfway through training camp. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Green had started the summer at left tackle, but an injury to center Ryan McCollum forced a re-shuffling of the line -- and an opportunity for Green. Once he joined the first team, his talent was obvious and undeniable.

"He’s naturally physical, and he’s worked hard on his body,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Sometimes freshmen don’t always get to play because of size and physicality, but God has blessed him and he’s taken advantage of it.”

Green had his fellow offensive linemen's attention before he forced his way into the starting group, but the has earned their respect in the meantime.

"We can see he’s going to help us a lot this year," junior left tackle Dan Moore said. "He’s a big, strong, physical guy."

Junior right tackle Carson Green -- the second part of the right side of the line Fisher has dubbed "the Green Mile" -- concurred.

"(Kenyon Green)'s is just an unbelievable athlete. He’s also very smart, and picking up the offense really fast. He's doing a fantastic job," the veteran Green said.

As impressive as the freshman lineman has been physically, his intelligence is drawing just as many kudos.

"He’s smart. He gets it. This isn’t an easy offense to get, and in just a couple of months, he’s got it," Moore said. "He’s going to bring some hard-nosed, physical play, but he’s also a smart kid."

Fisher echoed those sentiments when discussing one of the two 5-stars he signed in the 2019 class.

"(Green's) a very intelligent young man," he said.

With his combination of size, freakish speed and intellect, even his fellow linemen admit they'll be peeking a little to see how Green does tomorrow night.

"I can't wait to watch him play," said Carson Green, who will have the best view in the house.