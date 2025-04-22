Hail to the Duke: Aggies add former OU guard

Miles, who will be a sixth-year senior in 2025-26, spent one season with Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard started all 34 games for the Sooners last year, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also added 1.4 steals.

Mills shot 51.4% from the field, and 43% (40-93) from three-point territory. He made 64 of his 77 foul shots, or 83.1%..

His best season statistically was in 2023-24 for High Point after transferring from Troy, when he averaged 17.5 PPG and 3.6 APG in 33 games. He was first team All-Big South that season.

Mills was largely held in check by A&M last season, scoring eight points in 20 minutes in Norman on Jan. 8 and a season-low 2 at Reed Arena Jan. 28. But McMillan and his staff wanted him badly and held off the likes of Tennessee, USC, and Baylor to get him. The Aggies were his first visit, and they made sure he didn’t leave without committing.

The Aggies now have seven players as McMillan rebuilds the roster, with five coming from the transfer portal.