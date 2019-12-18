News More News
Hail to the King

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell
Staff Writer

AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of quarterback Haynes King.

Position: Quarterback

Why he chose Texas A&M: King was happy to stay close to home and was heavily recruited by the entire 2020 class. King decided right before the start of his senior season.

Stats: 123-213 passing for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 55 rushes, 506 yards, 10 touchdowns.

Awards: Second-team all academic all state. On cover of Dave Campbell Texas Football Winter magazine.

Who he chose A&M over: Tennessee

Projection for 2020: Redshirt

Film study

King fits with the new regime at A&M. A pro style offense is what King runs at A&M so there will not be that much of a difference going into college. King has a very high IQ for football so he could pick up the playbook pretty quickly.

