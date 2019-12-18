Position: Quarterback

Why he chose Texas A&M: King was happy to stay close to home and was heavily recruited by the entire 2020 class. King decided right before the start of his senior season.

Stats: 123-213 passing for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 55 rushes, 506 yards, 10 touchdowns.

Awards: Second-team all academic all state. On cover of Dave Campbell Texas Football Winter magazine.

Who he chose A&M over: Tennessee

Projection for 2020: Redshirt