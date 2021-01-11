AggieYell - Hansford does about-face, will return in '21

Hansford does about-face, will return in '21
One of 2020's best stories will be back to write another chapter in 2021.
After being "unavailable" for the Orange Bowl, senior linebacker Aaron Hansford accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last week, a move that appeared to end his Aggie career. But Hansford has decided to reverse course and return to A&M for one more season, announcement he made Monday.
Hansford has had a career at A&M that has been both remarkable and difficult. After spending a year-and-a-half as a wide receiver, he suffered a horrific knee injury which cost him the 2018 season. During his season of rehab, he decided to move to linebacker, where he was an All-American in high school in Washington, D.C.
He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting one, and had 15 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. With the early departure of Anthony Hines before the 2020 season, Hansford was thrust into the starting lineup and was up to the challenge. He was second on the team was 49 tackles, added 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in just nine games.
What it means for 2021
The Aggies now will start a pair of experienced linebackers, with sophomore Andre White (who replaced him in the lineup for the Orange Bowl) next to him. Hansford had a really good 2020 campaign, but was a player I felt would benefit from an extra year of experience after making the transition back to linebacker.
Hansford really showed off his speed this season, becoming one of A&M's most effective blitzers. In addition to his 3 sacks, he was tied for fourth on the team with 3 quarterback hurries. Add in 7 tackles for loss and he was in the backfield quite a bit.
Hansford's return ensures the Aggies will have a strong combination of experience and young talent at linebacker in 2021. He and White will likely be backed up by Chris Russell, Antonio Doyle and Edgerrin Cooper, three players the coaching staff have high hopes for -- but would like to give them more time to develop. Hansford's return not only allows for that, but brings back a player who could be on the verge of a breakout season next year. This is a huge boost for the 2021 Aggies.