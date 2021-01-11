AggieYell - Hansford does about-face, will return in '21

After being "unavailable" for the Orange Bowl, senior linebacker Aaron Hansford accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last week, a move that appeared to end his Aggie career. But Hansford has decided to reverse course and return to A&M for one more season, announcement he made Monday.

Hansford has had a career at A&M that has been both remarkable and difficult. After spending a year-and-a-half as a wide receiver, he suffered a horrific knee injury which cost him the 2018 season. During his season of rehab, he decided to move to linebacker, where he was an All-American in high school in Washington, D.C.

He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting one, and had 15 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. With the early departure of Anthony Hines before the 2020 season, Hansford was thrust into the starting lineup and was up to the challenge. He was second on the team was 49 tackles, added 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in just nine games.