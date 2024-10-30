Happy and healthy, Zuhn playing at an elite level

That was a mistake.

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinton scoffed at a post on X that showed Zuhn had not given up a sack all season, which led to a furious response from guards Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Kam Dewberry.

"I did not see that, but some people around the facility told me about it," Zuhn said Monday. "But yeah, I didn't really think too much about it."

The Aggies were down 17-7 at halftime, and it looked like LSU's defense would have mocking rights. But, once Marcel Reed entered the game in the third quarter, the Aggies went on a 31-6 scoring run.

"Things weren't going well. People were just taking turns not doing their job in the first half," Zuhn said. "On offense, we're just not on the same page. And coming out at halftime, we just decided, 'Hey ... It's time to do our job.'"

The Aggies were the ones laughing at the end, piling up 242 rushing yards in a decisive 38-23 win.

And Zuhn still hasn't given up a sack.

2024 has been a different year for Zuhn, who not only hasn't given up a sack in 240 dropbacks, but he's been able to stay injury-free. That's a stark contrast from his first two seasons as a starter, when he suffered through knee and shoulder injuries but stayed on the field.

"I thank God every day that I get to stay healthy this season," he said. " It's just it's so much more fun being able to play when you're not worried about something hurting."

Zuhn is playing the best football of his collegiate career, and the performance of the offensive line has improved dramatically year-over-year. The Aggies are ninth in the nation in rushing yards and seventh in tackle for loss allowed, even though they've had significant injury issues up front. Center Mark Nabou was lost for the season in the opener against Notre Dame, guard TJ Shanahan missed several games and left guard Chase Bisontis, who was on his way to an All-SEC nod, will miss a second straight game this weekend.

"Losing Mark and Chase, it sucks not having them. But we haven't had a drop off on the line," Zuhn said. "We just have that depth, where every single person is ready to go, and we're not going to have that drop off."

When Reed entered the game Saturday, A&M's playcalling changed immediately. Even though Reed and Conner Weigman have two different playing styles, Zuhn said the line doesn't change its approach depending on which quarterback is calling for the ball.

"We block for the same no matter who's behind us, we're gonna give it 100% we're gonna block the same plays the same way," he said. "Tere's no change. No matter who's behind us, they're both play makers, so whoever's back there is gonna get the job done."

The job will get tougher this weekend in Columbia, S.C., as the Aggies face what is likely their toughest defense to date in the Gamecocks. South Carolina's defensive ends have been even more effective getting the quarterback than LSU's, so Zuhn knows that he and the rest of the line will have to be on their A game.

"I love competition, so I love going against the best of the best, but I prepare the same way, so I'll watch the film the same. I'll prepare, I'll study their moves the same way, so nothing will change. But I do love good competition," he said.

A night game at Williams-Brice Stadium is never fun for an opponent, but the Aggies have already won at Florida and Mississippi State this season. Zuhn said he believes A&M will be up to the task this weekend as well.

"Any game on the road, and the SEC is a tough game, so we have to prepare the same every single week," he said. "We celebrated the LSU win, but that's that's over now. So yeah, we're just focusing on this week, game planning, getting ready ... We're just focused on South Carolina, and we're ready to roll."