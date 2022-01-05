He'll be back

Even though the move was somewhat expected after he remained quiet as fellow juniors Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiah Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer declared their intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft last month, Smith made it official with a post on social media.

Smith was easily A&M's most productive receiver in 2021, catching 47 passes for 509 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns. He also averaged 11.3 yards on 23 punt returns, including a 95-yard touchdown to start the scoring in the Aggies' 44-14 blitzing of South Carolina.

Smith is easily A&M's most experienced receiver, with 112 catches for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons. He's also added 373 yards on 64 carries and 4 touchdowns as a running back, as he served as the primary ballcarrier in the 2019 Texas Bowl and as the backup to Isaiah Spiller for much of 2020.

The Aggies will have a lot of competition at wide receiver in 2022, but Smith is a sure starter if healthy. Jimbo Fisher and the offensive coaching staff will have options to build around him, including seniors Jalen Preston and Caleb Chapman; juniors Devin Price and Chase Lane; sophomores Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad; redshirt freshman Yulkeith Brown and incoming freshmen Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas.