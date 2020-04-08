Johnny Manziel and John David Crow both won the Heisman Trophy. Both were top seeds in AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Player of All Time Tournament. And now they're both in the Sweet 16.

Nobody's stopped John David Crow yet -- but Johnny Football's still out there.

Manziel, the top seed in the 12th Man Region, racked up more than 97% of the vote against John Roper in the second round. Crow, the top seed in the Northgate Region, also had strong support as he moved past Ryan Tannehill more than 80% support of over 450 voters.

The rest of the 12th Man Region

Next up for Manziel will be defensive back Lester Hayes, who dismissed linebacker Warrick Holdman in the second round with more than 80% of the combined total from AggieYell.com's Northgate board and voters on Twitter. Bucky Richardson, who is the second seed in the region, topped Jake Matthews by a 68%-32% margin in the second round. His opponent in the Sweet 16 will be defensive end Jacob Green, who defeated Dave Elmendorf 53%-47%, with the margins being almost identical both on Northgate and Twitter.

The rest of the Northgate Region

Next up for Crow is fabled defensive tackle Ray Childress, who got past cornerback Aaron Glenn with more than two-third of the combined vote. Myles Garrett, the region's second seed, advanced with surprising ease over former teammate Christian Kirk, racking up nearly 90% of the vote. His Sweet 16 opponent will be Darren Lewis, who got past defensive end Ty Warren. The vote between Lewis and Warren was very close on Twitter, but Lewis picked up nearly 68% of Northgate voters to pull away.

