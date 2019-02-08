Just two days after Jim Turner left Texas A&M to head to the NFL, the Aggies have hired Oklahoma State offensive line coach Josh Henson as his replacement. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher indicated a hire would likely happen "very, very, very quickly" on Wednesday, and AggieYell.com has learned the deal was in the works well before National Signing Day as Turner's intentions were known far in advance.

Henson brings virtually all of the qualifications a candidate would need for the position. He worked with Fisher at LSU under Les Miles and was the recruiting coordinator behind the Tigers 2006 and 2007 classes (ranked 4th and 7th, respectively, by Rivals.com) that helped lead LSU to 2008 BCS Championship.

When Missouri entered the SEC with A&M in 2012, Henson was their offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator under Gary Pinkel the following season. He was the architect of the offenses that decimated the Aggies in 2013 and 2014, and five of his linemen from Mizzou were still on NFL rosters this past season.

His work at Oklahoma State this past season may have been his best yet. With an offensive line decimated by injuries, Henson was forced to use seven different lineup combinations in 12 regular season games. Still, the Cowboys ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and first downs. Additionally, the Cowboys ranked second in the Big 12 in rushing offense (190.3 yards per game), rushing touchdowns (30) and rushing yards per carry (4.8).

Henson, still just 43, has been in the coaching ranks for 20 years. He is a native of Tuttle, Okla., and a graduate of Oklahoma State.