Texas A&M's College World Series opener against Florida is an indefinite delay and the tarp is being put on the field at 6:10 p.m. local time.

A line of severe thunderstorms are heading toward Omaha from the southwest and, instead of starting the game and enduring a delay, the NCAA has decided to put the game on hold.

The line of storms is currently passing through Lincoln, approximately 60 miles away. The rain is expected to reach Omaha at about 7 p.m. central time, with the heaviest storms not expected to hit until about 8 p.m.

NCAA officials indicated to AggieYell.com that the game between the Gators (34-28) and Aggies (49-13) likely will not start before 9 p.m. central time. The cutoff time for a Saturday night start will be 11 p.m.



