Boston Brimmer and May School guard Andre Mills Jr. and Lowell Bradford Christian Academy small forward George Turkson will make their way to Aggieland after signing their national letters of intent. Both could contribute quickly as the Aggies face a bit of a rebuild after the 2023-24 season.

Mills, a 3-star prospect according to Rivals.com, earned All-NEPSAC (New England Prepatory School Athletic Council) recognition in his junior year as he averaged 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. His hard-nosed defense makes him a good fit for a Buzz Williams-coached team.

“Andre is a tough two-way player. He plays as hard as anyone in the country on offense and defense. He is a coach's dream because of how hard he plays,” Brimmer AD and head basketball coach Tom Nelson said.

Mills could have stayed closer to home, but chose A&M over Boston College, Iowa, UMass, Providence and Temple.

“Andre Mills is a home run addition to our roster,” A&M assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “He’s a pass, dribble, and shoot SEC guard that brings a level of toughness that matches the personality of our program. Guided by his Brimmer and May School Coach, Tom Nelson, Andre knows the right way to play and competes at the highest level. From day one, Andre will add attributes to our organization that will keep Texas A&M at the top of the league. We are very thankful Andre will be joining us, and we’re excited to compete with him on our team.”

Turkson, a 4-star prospect and the 85th-best player in the nation according to Rivals, averaged a double-double -- 12 points and 10 rebounds -- for Bradford Christian and, like Mills, was an All-NEPSAC selection.



“Our entire program is excited to add George Turkson to the family,” A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “Having learned the game under Coach Vin Pastore at Bradford Christian Academy, George knows how to impact winning on both sides of the basketball. Every single possession, George will bring an unmatched level of energy, toughness and physicality. In addition to his on-court contributions, George will be a great representation of the 12th Man. His high character and integrity, coupled with his competitive spirit, will bring a lot of success to College Station.”