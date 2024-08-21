How did A&M do in the transfer portal shakeup?
Few teams had more activity in the transfer portal, both with arrivals and departures, this offseason than Texas A&M. So how did the Aggies make out? AY takes a look.
Arrivals
Nic Scourton (Purdue): Starting defensive end
Cashius Howell (Bowling Green): Backup defensive end
Will Lee (Kansas State): Starting cornerback
BJ Mayes (UAB): Possible starting cornerback
Dezz Ricks (Alabama): Possible starting cornerback
Trey Jones (Central Michigan): Starting strong safety
Donovan Saunders (Cal Poly): Backup cornerback
Rodas Johnson (Wisconsin): Backup defensive tackle
Cyrus Allen (Louisiana Tech): Backup wide receiver
Tre Watson (Fresno State): Starting tight end
EJ Smith (Stanford): Third down back
Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State): Backup free safety
Solomon DeShields (Pitt): Possible starting linebacker
Scooby Williams (Florida): Possible starting linebacker
Jaydon Hill (Florida): Possible starting nickel
Jared Zirkel (Georgia): Backup place kicker, kickoff specialist
Jake Bostick (Iowa): Backup wide receiver
Garret Miller (Purdue): TBD; did not practice this summer
Koli Faaiu (Utah): Starting center
Shane Calhoun (East Carolina): Backup tight end
Ar'maj Reed-Adams (Kansas): Starting right tackle
Josh Celiscar (UCF): Third team defensive end
Jabre Barber (Troy): TBD; missed summer due to injury
By and large, the Aggies hit on a high percentage of players the added through the portal. Scourton, obviously, is the prize, but they added four-fifths of their cornerback rotation through the portal as well. Faaiu has moved into the starting lineup and Reed-Adams has become an indispensable part of the offensive line. Allen will play a lot. Williams and DeShields are in a fight with Daymion Sanford to see who will start next to Taurean York, but both will play. Jones looks like he will start next to Bryce Anderson, and Ratcliffe will back him up. Barber would likely be in the receiver rotation had he not gotten hurt late in the spring. Johnson has earned the trust of defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and will play a lot. Hill is still in a fight with Tyreek Chappell for the nickel job, and it may be an uphill battle for him, but he's going to play too. Zirkel was beaten out by Randy Bond, but his strong leg will probably mean he's the guy out there for kickoffs. Smith will be the third down back, and Calhoun will likely be in the initial two-deep at tight end.
The only players who aren't hurt but also aren't likely to play -- for now -- are Bostick and Celiscar. The move of Terry Bussey to receiver may have pushed Bostick out of the rotation, and Celiscar hasn't panned out (yet) the way the staff had hoped. But he still brings needed size at defensive end.
While more big names may have left than arrived, this group of transfers has made A&M a more complete team.
Departures
Evan Stewart (Oregon): Starting wide receiver
Walter Nolen (Ole Miss): Starting defensive tackle
Jacoby Mathews: Unsigned
Deuce Harmon (SMU): Backup cornerback
Jardin Gilbert (LSU): Starting safety
Tony Grimes (UNLV): Starting corner
Bryce Foster (Kansas): Backup center
Colton Thomasson (Baylor): Third team right tackle
Fadil Diggs (Syracuse): Starting defensive end
Isaiah Raikes (Auburn): Starting defensive tackle
Max Johnson (UNC): Starting quarterback
Jake Johnson (UNC): Third team tight end
LT Overton (Alabama): Backup BANDIT
Jordan Anthony (Arkansas): Third team wide receiver
JD Davis (Louisville): Backup linebacker
Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (Charlotte): Starting right guard
Remington Strickland (TCU): Backup right guard
Sam McCall (Georgia State): Backup cornerback
Naquil Betrand (Alabama): Third team left tackle
Raymond Cottrell (West Florida): The wide receiver committed to Kentucky, then left after the spring.
Fernando Garza (Sam Houston): Third team tight end
Jerry Johnson III (Cal): Not listed on the depth chart
Ethan Moczulski (Illinois): Backup placekicker
Some of these players left because they wanted more NIL compensation. Some just wanted to be elsewhere. Some were pushed out the door. Some were two of the three. But, overall, the sting factor from these departures isn't as high as it could have been -- by a long shot.
Stewart could do big things at Oregon, but he didn't do much at A&M. Nolen would have started had he stayed, but the Aggies still have a ton of depth at defensive tackle that they may not have had otherwise. Diggs was replaced by Scourton. Overton was replaced by Howell, who is a better fit for this scheme. Raikes would be in the rotation had he stayed, but wouldn't start. Gilbert's goose was cooked after his half-hearted and costly effort against Miami. Mathews didn't like the new expectations of Mike Elko and Tommy Moffitt and finds himself without a chair. Grimes? We'll never know.
Nothing will be sure until everyone steps on the field, but at this point, it looks like the Aggies quietly and efficiently came out ahead by getting solid football players -- and some stars -- that filled out the depth chart in a fashion we haven't seen in some time. And the toxicity level appears to be way down, to boot.
