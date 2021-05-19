Incoming: A look at A&M's summer arrivals

Texas A&M had a significant number of their 2021 recruiting class arrive in January, but the rest are just a few days away from making the trek to College Station. Here's a refresher on who will be joining the team:

One of the nation's top running backs, LJ Johnson, will be joining the A&M program soon. (Sam Spiegelman)

Transfers

Jahmir Johnson could be a key to A&M's 2021 success.

Offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson (transfer from Tennessee) Class: Redshirt senior 2020 Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds Johnson may be the most important new arrival. He's likely to take over at right tackle for Carson Green, completing the revamp of the offensive line. Johnson played in 24 games, starting 12, at UT and brings versatility as he's played both tackle and guard. He hasn't played right tackle at the SEC level, but the A&M coaching staff has faith he's up to the task.

2021 signees

The Mountain, Bryce Foster, is on his way to A&M in a matter of days. (Rivals.com)

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds One of the nation's most sought-after recruits, Foster arrives at A&M after dominating his senior track and field season. Foster is likely the strongest recruit at any position in the 2021 class and brings a mean streak to the interior offensive line. The Aggies have their starters at both guard slots and center, but Foster could well be a major backup and play this season.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds 2020 stats: 177 carries, 1,262 yards (7.13 YPC), 20 touchdowns One of the nation's top backs in the 2021 class, Johnson brings size and 40-yard-dash time in the low 4.4s to Aggieland. A&M is loaded at running back, but Johnson still comes in with a chance to break into the rotation as the third back behind Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds 2020 stats: 76 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries Turner joins a loaded defensive line group, but is a special talent. He draws comparisons to DeMarvin Leal in that he has the speed to play defensive end and the size to play defensive tackle. It's not going to be easy to show up in the summer and make earn playing time three months, but Turner has as good a chance as anyone.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 305 pounds One of the best tackle prospects in the nation, Fatheree shot up the Rivals rankings in 2020. He arrives at A&M as the potential left tackle of the future and could even end up in the two-deep this fall (though, realistically, Jahmir Johnson would move from right tackle if Kenyon Green were to be injured).

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds Brown turns out to be the only wideout in the 2021 class, but he brings big play ability with him. There's a lot of uncertainty at receiver and Brown should get a shot to show what he can do this summer.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 195 pounds Daniels isn't a super-fast, but he runs in the 4.5s in the 40-yard-dash. He's also shifty and tough to bring down. He's also a talented receiver out of the backfield. He's got to deal with a loaded backfield, but shouldn't be ignored.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds A strong senior season not only got him on A&M's radar, but also got him a fourth star from Rivals. He's big and physical, but he's also learning a new position -- center. He's likely going to need a season or two to adjust.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds The top JUCO offensive lineman in the 2021 class, the native of Australia is still learning the finer points of football. But he's huge and extremely strong and could be a factor in the next few years.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds Gilbert is the only safety in the 2021 class, and brings excellent speed for the position and is a quality pass defender. A&M has a lot of talent at safety this year, but Gilbert could be a factor on special teams as he prepares to move into the lineup in the next year or two.

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds A physical freak who squatted 585 pounds Tuesday, Regis brings great athleticism and superior lower body strength to A&M. The Aggies have a lot of depth at defensive tackle, but Regis is someone to keep in mind over the next several seasons.