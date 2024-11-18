Injury ends Cyrus Allen's season

Allen was injured in the first quarter of Saturday night's 38-3 win over New Mexico State when he fell awkwardly on his right arm at the end of a nine-yard completion from quarterback Marcel Reed.

Allen left the field immediately and did not return.

A&M coach Mike Elko confirmed the severity of the injury during this Monday press conference.

"Unfortunately, Cyrus Allen is out for the season. He’s going to have surgery on his arm and hopefully we’ll have him back sooner later than later, but he’ll be out for the year," Elko said.

A transfer from Louisiana Tech, the injury concludes Allen's first season as an Aggie. The junior caught 18 passes for 269 yards (14.9 yards per catch). He caught the longest pass of the season to date, a 73-yard touchdown from Reed during A&M's 33-20 rout of Florida in Gainesville.

With Allen out, redshirt senior Moose Muhammad, who caught his second touchdown pass of the year Saturday night, will likely see more playing time during the last two games of the season.