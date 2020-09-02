Inside Rivals100 RB LJ Johnson's final four
LJ Johnson narrowed his list of suitors down to four on Tuesday as Sept. 1 arrived, a major stepping stone as the Rivals100 running back braces for his final season at Cypress (Texas) Fairbanks Hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news