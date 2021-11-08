International Power

The Aggies added to their 2022 class Monday at the expense of their 2023 commitment list, when Uppsala, Sweden 4-star tight end Theodor Ohrstrom announced he was re-classifying and would be heading to Aggieland a year earlier than expected.

The best player in Sweden, Ohrstrom made a summer camp tour of major U.S. colleges and wowed coaches across the country. He rapidly picked up offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida State, but decided on A&M after attending a camp in College Station.

Ohrstrom, a 4-star prospect, is the 17th commit in the 2022 class and is the second 4-star tight end on the commitment list. He joins Dickinson's Donovan Green as the newcomers in a tight end group likely to lose All-American Jalen Wydermyer, but will return Baylor Cupp, Max Wright, Eli Stowers, Fernando Garza, Dametrious Crownover and Blake Smith.

Ohrstrom is the second top-ranked player from a foreign country to commit to A&M. Offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, the top player from Australia in the 2021 class, is currently in his first season at A&M and has played in one game so far this season.

With Ohrstrom's re-classification, the Aggies are now seventh overall in the Rivals recruiting rankings.