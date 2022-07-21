 AggieYell - Is Antonio Johnson an All-American in the making?
Is Antonio Johnson an All-American in the making?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at defensive back Antonio Johnson.

Antonio Johnson is one of the best defenders in the nation.
Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception; second team All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: Starter at nickel or safety

Maybe that projection should be starter at nickel AND safety, because new defensive coordinator will likely more Johnson around a lot. A player with safety size, the coverage skills of a corner and the hitting ability of a linebacker, Johnson established himself as an elite player in 2021. If he repeats or improves on his 2021 performance, he'll be All-SEC, possibly an All-American and almost certainly an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

