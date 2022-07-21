Is Antonio Johnson an All-American in the making?

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception; second team All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: Starter at nickel or safety

Maybe that projection should be starter at nickel AND safety, because new defensive coordinator will likely more Johnson around a lot. A player with safety size, the coverage skills of a corner and the hitting ability of a linebacker, Johnson established himself as an elite player in 2021. If he repeats or improves on his 2021 performance, he'll be All-SEC, possibly an All-American and almost certainly an early pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.