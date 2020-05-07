AggieYell.com continues its position previews for the 2020 Aggie football team with a look at the centers.

Ryan McCollum gets another shot at winning the center job.

Returning players (projected starter in bold)

Redshirt Senior Ryan McCollum Redshirt sophomore Luke Matthews Redshirt freshman Layden Robinson



Players lost

Colton Prater (started all 13 games in 2019)

New arrivals

None.

Mr. Intrigue

Robinson. We listed him on the guard preview as well, but he worked with the centers in 2019 and his future could still remain there. He would be in the mold of an Erik McCoy at center, and the Aggies wouldn’t mind having a repeat of a guy like that.

The spotlight's on...

Luke Matthews has his best chance to start to date.

Matthews. With such a presigious lineage, people have been waiting for him to break into the starting lineup. It hasn’t worked out that way yet, with him redshirting in 2018 and getting a handful of opportunities with the second team last year. He didn’t stand out in those opportunities, either. The Aggies could get away with a solid year from McCollum at center and then hand things over to him, but if Matthews steps up his game and makes the decision difficult for the coaches, they would be quite happy.

Unit breakdown

2020 Texas A&M football center pipeline (*indicates redshirt) Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman McCollum* Matthews* Robinson*

