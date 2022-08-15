Isaiah Raikes a now-veteran presence at DT

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 325 pounds

2021 stats: 8 tackles in 12 games (1 start)

Projected 2022 role: In the two-deep at defensive tackle

Raikes got increasing amounts of playing time last year, and has been a frequent first-teamer through fall camp. He may not start with Shemar Turner's return, but he's going to play a lot. He's got the size and strength to plug up the middle and is now one of the veterans of the group. Aggie fans should see a lot of 34 this fall.