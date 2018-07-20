Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller has been in a position, arguably enough from the very get go, to where he gets to choose where he wants to play college ball; rather than land.somehwrre by default of the numbers game.

His progress made between his sophomore and junior season caught the eyes of coaches nationwide. With his unique ability to be able to run with speed and power at a 6-foot-1, 201-pound frame made him a threat for even the toughest of defenses in the big, bad SEC—and so offers continued to pile up. And finally, helping make him one of the nations best all purpose backs in the 2019 class, is his uncanny ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and Spiller racked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, TCU and the list goes on.

There have been two programs though that have made a unique impact on the four-star prospect; each in their unique way, both Texas A&M and Oklahoma have had Spiller’s heart, his hope, and at one point or another, his verbal pledge.

The Aggies have now had the unique advantage to obtain not only Isiah‘s verbal pledge, but at one point (the 90s), they even had his fathers, Fred Spiller.

If the above statement did not clue you in— Isiah Spiller has made his final decision. The nation’s top all purpose back is an A&M commit. At 2 PM today Spiller tweeted the news.

recruiting process, and furthermore, the start of his football career, A&M was thought to be in the perfect position to continue the Spiller-A&M legacy. Although, Oklahoma pulled a surprise attack, winning a few battles; But in the end Texas A&M won the war.

The dates below, of significant events throughout his recruiting process, help to explain how this all shook out:

Texas A&M offers May 22, 2017Oklahoma offers June 09, 2017Spiller takes an unofficial to A&M onSeptember 30, 2017Spiller takes an unofficial visit to Oklahoma November 11, 2017November 21, 2017 Spiller Commits to OUFebruary 04, 2018 Spiller attends A&M junior dayMarch 29,2018 Spiller Unofficially visits A&M,

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and running backs coach Jay Graham patiently and persistently pursued Spiller... then of course they had the extra benefit of Fred Spiller being completely honest on where he preferred his son to go, A&M of course.

Needless to say, all of the above helped Isaiah to make another Big move in his recruiting process: when he de- committed from Oklahoma.



