It's Signing Day!

6:30 a.m.: East coast signees waste no time

Rank: 4-star safety (#24 nationally at the position) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Chose A&M over: Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, among others Quick analysis: Extremely fast and athletic safety who can roam the field and make plays. He runs in the 4.4s, so he can definitely move. He has great field vision and explodes from the secondary to approach running backs more like a linebacker than a safety. But, thankfully for Aggit fans, his forte is pass coverage. He looks like a corner in coverage, able to backpedal, change direction quickly and stick with receivers in man coverage. A&M didn't need a safety numbers-wise for this class, but they wanted him badly. So did Florida, who put up a pursuit until the end. But, as it turned out, he was the first signee in. 2025 projection: Competing for a rotation spot at safety.

Rank: 4-star pro style quarterback Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 185 pounds Chose A&M over: Michigan Quick analysis: Hart's tall, slender frame reminds me right off the bat of another Brady -- Tom. I'm not saying he's going to win seven Super Bowls, but he definitely has the ability to see and scan the whole field. That's a tremendous asset. Hart has an extremely quick release, and you can see the baseball genes in how he brings the ball quickly up to his shoulder, cocks it back and fires. Arm strength is not an issue; he can make all the throws. But what stands out is his touch; he puts passes right where only his receiver can get them, even if they're double-covered. Hart doesn't necessarily want to run, but he has a good feel for the pocket and knows when he needs to scramble or move around a little to buy more time. That's pretty instinctive stuff and things you can't really teach. You know how to do it or you don't. He's already a pretty refined passer, but he's going to arrive at A&M with only two years of high school starting experience under his belt — he’s only 16!—, so he's not a finished product. 2025 Projection: Backup, likely redshirting to gain strength and experience.

7:07 a.m.: offensive linemen kick off signees from Texas

Ranking: 4-star offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 285 pounds Picked A&M over: Arkansas, Florida, Penn State and Missouri, among others Quick analysis: I'm very curious to see where A&M decides to play Garcia, whether it's at tackle or guard. It seems like he could play both, and probably starts off at tackle. Here's why I think so: foot speed. He's very quick for his size and can really run. Denton Ryan likes to use plays where he pulls all the way across to the left as a lead blocker, or goes all the way out to the hash to cut off a linebacker and create a big hole on the right side. Those are plays that require timing and he's got to really move to get out there. Garcia is quick off the snap and gets his hands on opponents quickly, but he doesn't really keep them away. He doesn't extend his arms on his blocks and uses his momentum to push guys around. He doesn't have much of a punch yet, and that would make life a whole lot easier for him. Garcia is only 285 pounds on a 6-foot-5 frame, so he's got plenty of room to grow. He's a track guy (shot put) and that could lend to developing that punch in time. He's also nearly a full year younger than most guys in the 2025 recruiting class, so he's got that amount of physical development still to come. Garcia seems very comfortable on the right hand side of the offensive line and I would think he gets a long look at right tackle first. 2025 projection: Backup tackle, preparing for 2026 competition for a starting job.

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tyler Thomas Rank: 3-star interior offensive lineman (#57 at the position) Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 311 pounds Picked A&M over: Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee, among others Quick analysis: Even though Thomas has played right tackle in high school and is listed as a tackle by recruiting services, I think he's a guard or center at the next level and that's what A&M is thinking as well. First off, he's huge -- 6-foot-4 and well over 300 pounds. Good luck trying to get a push against him, because his lower body strength is evident. Thomas looks very comfortable in the running game, as he just leans on his opponents and gets them out of the way. If he's coming right at a defender and gets his hands to their chest, that's it. He's not going to be stopped. I also like how he keeps his knees bent and doesn't shoot straight up out of his stance on the snap. Quickness is where Thomas has trouble. Getting him out in the open could cause him trouble against SEC defensive ends, who likely would be too fast for him. On the other hand, get him in a confined space on the interior of the line and he's going to stonewall a lot of people. Thomas reminds me of Erik McCoy in that he's being evaluated right now at a position he's probably not going to play at the next level. He's already got the size of an interior lineman and could be a real challenge for interior defensive linemen after some time in A&M's strength and conditioning program. 2025 projection: Backup interior lineman, likely at center.





7:17 a.m.: Aggies get their tight end

Rank: 4-star tight end (#12 at the position) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 246 pounds Chose A&M over: Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oregon, among others Quick analysis: Extremely athletic pass-catching tight end with great balance. Jasper used him largely as a wideout, and with good reason -- nobody could cover him. But you don't see tight ends running many bubble screens, much less outrunning defenders once he has the ball. Armstrong has that capability. He's hard to tackle low, and sheds tacklers if they hit him high. Armstrong looks like a younger version of Tre Watson, which A&M will be very happy with. He could play on the line, in the backfield or split out in the slot. His speed will give linebackers trouble and his size will be a nightmare for safeties. Even though A&M didn't get the tight end the ball a lot this year, Armstrong could change the equation. 2025 projection: In the tight end rotation.

7:30 a.m. Four four-stars sign on

Rank: 4-star cornerback (#43 at the position nationally) Height: 6 foot Weight: 170 pounds Chose A&M over: Alabama, Texas, LSU, Georgia and Oregon, among others Quick analysis: First, the athleticism is obvious. He's got really quick feet, which make him elusive, but that also means he'll be able keep up with cutting receivers. He has excellent field vision overall. As far as playing corner goes, he likes to get physical with receivers. If he can get up and jam them at the line, he will. If he has to play off, he comes up assertively and puts a hit on either a receiver or running back. Sellers really improved his overall corner play in 2024, becoming an imposing defender. He can turn and run with anyone, and has outstanding anticipation. He finds he ball in flight quickly and gets himself in a better position than the receiver when the ball gets to them. Sellers has an excellent frame for a corner and elite speed. His best work probably hasn''t come yet, to boot. 2025 projection: Competing for playing time at cornerback.



Rank: 4-star defensive tackle (#195 nationally, 12th at the position) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 280 pounds Picked A&M over: Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oregon, among others Quick analysis: Rink brings flexibility to the table. He has the size to be an interior lineman in a 4-2-5 like A&M runs, but is comfortable playing outside as he's done both at Cy-Fair. Rivals lists him as a strongside defensive end, but I think his future is on the interior. For a guy that's already 280 pounds, Rink can really move. He's not a guy who blows you away with his first step, but he still gets up to top speed fast and he's more than a match for high school defensive linemen. There's nothing subtle about his game: he's coming right at you and you can stop him if you can. Most can't. Rink has an outstanding football frame and he's already very strong. You can see him shove aside double teams as he barrels into the offensive backfield. One-on-one, he's usually going to overwhelm the opposing offensive lineman. It's amusing to see some of these big interior linemen come off the snap, hit Rink in the chest as hard as they can...and he doesn't even move. That has to be dispiriting for a lineman. Rink is already big. He'll get bigger. He's strong. He'll get stronger. For a lineman, he's fast, and hopefully he'll retain that speed. He needs to work on keeping his pad level low, because SEC linemen are several cuts above the regular 6A linemen. He also needs to develop some secondary moves because right now, he's a straight, in-you-face bull rusher. But all that stuff is secondary. The Aggies got a guy who has tremendous athletic ability and will have time to refine his game before he hits the field. 2025 projection: Backup hybrid defensive lineman

Rank: 4-star safety Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds Chose A&M over: Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and others Quick analysis: He's fast. Like in the 4.3s in the 40 fast. Clearly, he's got the ability to pursue anyone with the ball and he's very tough to beat deep. Pettaway played both safety and corner for Paetow last year, but he's definitely a college corner or nickel. He's got great anticipation and breaks on the ball really well. He's also got good timing when it comes to putting a hit on a receiver or poking the ball out without getting called for interference. Pettaway has great vision and sees the entire field, and he's able to get up to top speed really quickly. And, unlike some corners, he's not afraid to come up and put a pop on someone. 2025 Projection: Competing for playing time at nickel.

Rank: 4-star inside linebacker Height: 6 foot Weight: 202 pounds Chose A&M over: Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Michigan, among others Quick analysis: His athleticism is off the charts. His burst, as you can see, is off the charts. His speed is superior for a linebacker is closer to what you would expect from a safety. The way that he blitzes off the edge reminds me a lot of Edgerrin Cooper. Riggins is also extremely aggressive and loves to hit people. If he gets moving downhill, watch out. He's also got good field vision and has the ability to find his way to the football. We don't see any of him in coverage in his highlights, but I've seen him do that in person. He can turn and go with running backs without trouble and clearly has excellent recovery speed. Riggins is one of my favorite players in the 2025 class regardless of position. He's violent. He likes to hit people and has the ability to find the ballcarrier and track him down. He's speed makes him an elite recruit, and I think he'll continue to improve with time. 2025 Projection: MIKE linebacker, competing with Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart for playing time behind Taurean York.

7:50 a.m.: Texas (and Tennessee) talent floods in

Rank: 3-star defensive tackle Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 300 pounds Chose A&M over: LSU and Texas, among others Quick analysis: First off, I have no idea why this guy is a 3-star. He's definitely better than that, but that's neither here nor there. It only took a few seconds of film to figure out who he reminds me of: McKinnley Jackson. He's one of those big guys who clogs up the middle, is quicker than you think, is extremely strong and utterly relentless. There's not much subtlety to Sims' game, nor should there be. He's going to come right at you with the bull rush and push you back. If you give him any space to the side, though, he can take a quick side step and elude linemen. Sims has tremendous lower body strength, and he's still figuring out how to use it. When he gets into the A&M system with Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer, they're going to teach him how to gain leverage better by staying low and how to use his hands to really fight off linemen. Sims is a guy who will probably play at 320 pounds and will take on consistent double teams at the next level, just like Jackson did. That's going to free up other lineman who will have 1-on-1 matchups to exploit. But even with the double teams, I suspect he will still be a highly productive player statistically at the next level. 2025 projection: Fighting for playing time at defensive tackle

Rank: 4-star offensive lineman (#76 nationally, 12th at the position) Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 310 pounds Chose A&M over: Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State and others Quick analysis: Rogers is an absolutely massive human being at 6-foot-8 and about 310 pounds. As you would expect, he physically dominates opponents. When Rogers is run blocking, he's almost an unstoppable force. He gets his hands on an opponent and it's over, because when he has momentum, he's just too big for an average (or above average) high schooler to deal with. Honestly, there aren't many college players who are going to hold up against him unless they're interior linemen. For someone so massive, Rogers actually moves pretty well. You can see him serve as the lead blocker on a counter, and being out in front on a screen pass and he does both well. And, again, when he gets moving downhill, does anyone want to be in his way? There's not a ton of him pass blocking, but I actually liked what I saw. He moves pretty well laterally and can keep opposing pass rushers at bay with his long arms. Rogers has a such a high center of gravity, it may affect his ability to get low. But he has really good footwork for a guy who is 6-foot-8, and that makes him really unique. He's got some things to work on, but he has the right size and attitude, so he's going to be tough to stop. The question, really, is if he's a guard or tackle. He has guard size, but I've kind of changed my opinion on whether he could be an SEC tackle. The footwork, I think, is good enough for him to do it. And boy, would that be imposing. 2025 projection: primary backup at one of the two tackle positions in preparation to start in 2026.

Rank: 4-star running back Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds Chose A&M over: Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and others Quick analysis: Solidly built and definitely not afraid of contact, Riden is an absolute beast to bring down. You can't really hit him high and his lower body strength makes it tough for defenders to wrap up and hold on. He's playing at the highest level of D/FW football and few players are able to tackle him one-on-one. But he's not just a power back; he's got good vision and elusiveness as well. He likes to cut back to his left and get outside the tackle. If he gets into a one-on-one situation with a defender, he can either set him up with a juke or just run him over. What I really like is his patience. He is willing to wait for blocks to be set up, lets his linemen get in front of him and then hits the gas. It helps that he's also really fast, and if he gets going downhill and has a step, few players are going to catch him. Riden's one of the most complete backs in the 2025 class and getting him in early is a huge boost for Elko and company. They should be really pleased to have this Tiger in their house. 2025 Projection: Likely backup to Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels, depending on their decisions about their futures.

Rank: 4-star offensive tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 280 pounds Picked A&M over: Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma, among others. Quick analysis: Offensive line coach Adam Cushing is picking up offensive linemen who have some quickness to them. Newman isn't going to win a sprint at a track meet, but he moves very well for a guy of his size. And there's something rather terrifying about a 6-foot-6, 280-pound pulling lead blocker. Newman is a solid run blocker. He can get out in front of his ball carrier on counters and absorbs his opposing lineman on power runs. He also has the speed to get outside and block on bubble screens, something you don't see a lot of in high school. Newman impressed me with his pass protection. He has really good lateral movement and can get outside to cut off an edge rusher trying to turn the corner. He keeps his knees bent and uses his arms to keep opposing pass rushers at a distance. It's very fundamentally sound work. Newman could get up to 300 pounds or so without much effort. When he gets a little stronger and improves his punch, he'll be an even better run blocker. But you want your left tackle to keep your quarterback upright, first and foremost, and I think Newman can do just that. A&M has been looking for a left tackle, and Newman may end up being that guy. 2025 projection: Backup offensive tackle, competing for a starting spot in 2026.

Rank: 4-star all-purpose back (#163 nationally, 5th at the position) Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 190 pounds Choase A&M over: Missouri, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, among others Quick analysis: This may be blasphemous, but Morrow looks like a more agile version of Trayveon Williams. He's a little taller and a little leaner, but he's really fast, lightning quick and incredibly agile. The agility, especially, blows me away. Morrow has great field vision and gets up to speed really quick. With that vision, he's able to set up defenders for a juke and quickly cut past them going another direction. He's got the little drop step to get defenders going in one direction, then he cuts on that foot to go the other way. That's something you saw from Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith in their heyday. He's even got a spin move. Morrow's got a low center of gravity, making him even tougher to tackle. If he you hit him high, he may just run through an arm tackle. You've got to hit him at center mass or lower, and he's got those quick feet to make that tough. Morrow is also an outstanding receiver, which could really help in this offense. He could be split out into the slot or be the receiver out of the backfield EJ Smith was supposed to be this season. The Aggies could bring Morrow in after pounding away with Moss and Owens and let him be a vicious change of pace with his speed and elusiveness. 2025 projection: Backing up Moss and Owens with a larger role in 2026.

Rank: 3-star offensive guard Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 290 pounds Chose A&M over: Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss and others Quick analysis: I see why McGuire has gotten plenty of attention recently. He's a very technically sound offensive lineman and has a really good frame with room to grow. He's playing left tackle right now and I'm curious to see where he will play at the next level. He's certainly capable of playing inside or out, but he may have the footwork better suited to being a guard. McGuire knows how to use his size to his advantage, getting his hands on opposing linemen and driving them. He also does well slant-blocking, and if a lineman isn't paying attention to him crashing down, they're going to get wiped out. One thing I really liked was his overall intelligence. If he blocks someone and they're out of the play, he's moving to the next level to get someone else. He's also a solid pass blocker with good technique. You look for linemen with good fundamentals first and foremost, and he has that and the size to match. No wonder he's blown up the past few months.

Rank: 3-star wide receiver (#88 at the position) Height: 6 foot Weight: 160 pounds Chose A&M over: Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina, among others Quick analysis: I think this guy's underrated. He's highly athletic and does all the things you want a receiver to do. First, he's fast. His acceleration is excellent and he get run away from opposing defenders. He's very fluid and it doesn't take him long to get going once he makes the catch. But what really stands out is his ability to find the ball in flight. Young receivers can have trouble with that, but Norman starts looking as soon as he makes his break and finds the ball instinctively. His hands are very good as well, as he makes several highly contested catches, including some where he has to jump over defenders. Norman has to tighten up his route-running and get a little bigger (though he's now up to 170 pounds at least). Get a little muscle on him and get the route-running down and this is very much an SEC wide receiver. 2025 projection: Backup wide receiver.

8:10 a.m.: The signings keep coming -- and A&M gets their first surprise

Rank: 3-star offensive guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 324 pounds Chose A&M over: Arkansas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arizona State Quick analysis: The Aggies are getting a powerful guard prospect who is already forceful in the run game and is developing nicely as a pass blocker. At the Rivals camp in Dallas, Moses held his own against older competition. He’s a forceful drive blocker who gets his hands on someone and uses his lower body strength to shove them out of the way. He’s still a work in progress against speed rushers. He can get knocked back on his heels if they’re on him quickly enough, but if he gets his arms extended, opponents aren’t going anywhere. He’s plenty quick for an interior lineman when out of his stance. 2025 projection: interior offensive lineman, possibly at center

Rank: 4-star cornerback (#25 nationally at the position) Height: 6 foot Weight: 175 pounds Picked A&M over: Oregon, Washington, USC, Florida and others Quick analysis: There's no doubt CB coach Jordan Peterson and the Aggies wanted Beal-Goines for his speed, but he's not just a fast guy who plays football. He's a fast football player. I will admit that I was happy to see his highlights start with a punt return, because I immediately thought, "There's your future punt returner." The Washington Redskins used to put Darrell Green -- the only corner I know that ran faster than a 4.29 40 -- back to return punts when they needed a game-changing play. Beal-Goines could do that as well. But let's look at his abilities as a corner. He shows in his highlights that he's capable of playing zone, playing man off the wideout and playing press man. He knows he has the ability to recover and catch up with a receiver, so in some cases he's playing the quarterback as much as he is the wideout. But he's almost like a tease; a quarterback can think that his guy is open and Beal-Goines just hits the gas and is able to make a play on the ball. On shorter routes, the receiver has trouble getting any separation at all. One thing that he has are excellent instincts. He has a good feel for when a receiver is going to make a cut or break in for a pass and is able to stick with him. A lot of fast guys (Steven Terrell comes to mind) can go fast in a straight line, but have trouble flipping their hips and going. Beal-Goines looks like he can do that. I also like that, in most cases, he actually looks back for the ball and can make a play on it. Corners in the SEC had better be ready to come up and play against the run, and Beal-Goines shows he doesn't mind that. He'll pursue with that elite speed and put a pop on a ballcarrier. I get that speed doesn't always translate to production, but this guy looks like a really good player. He covers well, he's got good technique and, by the way, he could be the fastest senior in America. 2025 projection: Competing for a spot in the corner rotation and possible kick/punt returner.

Rank: 4-star wide receiver (#32 in the nation overalll, #4 at the position) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 220 pounds Chose A&M over: Georgia, Utah and USC, among many others Quick analysis: Texas A&M is getting a highly dynamic playmaker in Myles. He stands out not only for his size, but ability to make contested catches. Myles can go up and grab any ball thrown his way, showcasing impressive hand-eye coordination and ball skills. His speed is another key asset—running a 10.2 in the 100-meters, he brings the kind of breakaway speed the Aggies need in their receiving corps. This burst makes him a dangerous deep threat and gives him the ability to turn short plays into big gains. In addition to his speed and physicality, Myles is also an exceptional route runner. His ability to separate from defenders with crisp, precise routes allows him to create space and consistently make plays. Whether it’s a jump ball in the end zone or a quick move to shake off defenders, Myles has the tools to be a game-changer for A&M’s offense. Expect him to contribute early, especially in situations where the Aggies need a spark or a play out of nothing. 2025 projection: Potential starter at wide receiver



8:40 a.m. Bellville 4-star makes it official

Rank: 4-star defensive tackle (#166 nationally, 12th at the position) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 315 pounds Chose A&M over: Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and others Quick analysis: I have to say that I saw two things in the first 30 seconds of Sanders' film that I've never seen before: a 315-pound lineman say, "I'll take that," and grab a ball right out of a running back's hands and return it for a touchdown, and a terrified quarterback simply drop a ball because he's afraid he's going to get squashed. Sanders has a combination of power and speed for his size that is freakish. He's a man among boys at 4A, which is a scary proposition. He has work to do on his technique, but physically speaking, he's already a force. When Sanders gets rolling, he's virtually unstoppable. He can split a double-team and drag a tackle with him, or he can just knock someone over. He doesn't have the classic explosive first step, but is more like a boulder going downhill -- once he gets momentum, you're not going to stop him. He'll just run over or through you. About once a recruiting class, there's film you watch and just laugh in both amusement and incredulity. Sanders is that guy for 2025. He just batters opponents, and then does things players his size shouldn't be able to do. One of those things is move as quickly laterally as he does. He can toss a blocker aside on the outside and stuff a running back going up the middle or the other way. He will have to do some acclimating to the SEC and major college football. He'll have to learn to stay low, to uses his hands better and develop a secondary move. But once he does those things, he'll be an absolute terror.

9:05 a.m.: Aggies start adding California standouts

Rank: 4-star cornerback (#13 cornerback, #121 overall) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 170 pounds Chose A&M over: Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas, among others Quick analysis: A plug and play corner, Currie brings speed and length to the position. At 6-foot-3, he's a prototype Mike Elko cornerback. Looking at his highlights, either Currie is really fast or he plays against a bunch of guys who are really slow. Considering he runs the 100 meters in the 10.6-second range, I'm going to go with him being extremely fast. Sometimes track speed doesn't translate to the football field, but we've seen it when it does (Devon Achane). Currie's speed definitely translates. That speed helps his reaction time. He'll bait a quarterback into thinking his guy is open, then break on the ball and be there before it gets to the receiver. He had 4 interceptions, 6 passes broken up last season, so opponents paid dearly when they tested him. He also used that speed to rack up 3 sacks coming off the edge, which reminded more than a little of Antonio Johnson. Currie's got solid footwork, turns and runs well and he's not afraid to come up and hit someone when the situation demands it. He had 35 tackles last season, so he's not averse to contact. With his speed, Currie looks like a made-to-order kickoff and punt returner. I'm sure A&M will take a look at him at both spots once he arrives. With Deyjhon Pettaway, Sellers, Beal-Goines and now Currie, the Aggies have the best cornerback classes in the nation. 2025 projection: In the rotation at cornerback

Rank: 4-star inside linebacker (#136 nationally, 5th at the position) Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 210 pounds Quick analysis: To succeed at any position in the SEC, you need to have speed. Mikhail has it in spades. Even though he's listed as an inside linebacker, Mikhail has the speed to be a will in a Mike Elko defense. He's aggressive, runs downhill very well and is faster than nearly anyone on the field. He's on running backs before they even get started. Mikhail is physically imposing. He's every bit of 6-foot-3, but he's now up to close to 230 pounds, meaning he's SEC ready in that category right now. He's also clearly got the ability to drop into coverage, as evidenced by his game film and the two interceptions he had last season. He also played safety in the past, so he really brings plus ability in that category. I liked his offensive highlights too. Not because I want him to play on offense, but because they showed his agility and field awareness. Those are instinctive things that you can't really teach, and he's got them. If Mikhail keeps his speed, which I suspect he will, he could move into the two-deep rotation next year at linebacker. That's not to say the guys ahead of him are bad, because the Aggies actually have one of their deeper linebacker groups in a while this year, but because he's that good. This is an awesome get for Elko and Bateman. 2025 prediction: Backup at linebacker.

Rank: 4-star outside linebacker (#23 nationally at the position) Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 240 pounds Chose A&M over: Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame Quick analysis: Jones is highly athletic with an EXPLOSIVE first step. His ability to come off the ball faster than anyone else and at nearly full speed makes him extremely dangerous. He has excellent field vision and can track down ballcarriers quickly. But his pursuit is even more impressive. You can tell he has tremendous desire and wants to be the guy making plays. That's just sheer willpower on his part. Jones' ability to drop into coverage makes him the kind of player Bateman and coach Mike Elko can use in different ways. He could drop off the line in an exotic blitz package or just stand him up on the edge, forcing offensive linemen to account for him even if he's not rushing. This does not, however, mean you put him out on a slot receiver. Those days are dead. Jones has an excellent frame and I could easily see him playing at 240 pounds his senior year and being at 250 to 255 during his freshman season at A&M. If he keeps that remarkable first step at that weight, he's going to be dangerous. 2025 projection: In the rotation at Jack, possibly becoming a full-time defensive end as he adds weight.

9:30 a.m.: 4-star WR signs on